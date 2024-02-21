Santa Rosa dive bar, The Dirty, to close March 1

One of the oldest bars in Santa Rosa and one Sonoma County’s first gay bars is closing its doors March 1.

The Dirty, also known as Dirty Bird, announced in a Facebook post Feb. 6 that it would be closing, saying “unfortunate circumstances that we just can’t move past” have led to the decision.

“It’s been amazing building this community with everybody,” the Facebook post read. “We hate to say goodbye and it is heartbreaking but it’s unavoidable.”

The Dirty was one of the three bars at the intersection of College and Mendocino avenues in Santa Rosa known as the Tipsy Triangle, or also the “Golden Triangle” and “Barmuda Triangle.” The building went up around 1920, according to its current owner.

It sits on a corner near the busy intersection of Mendocino and College Avenue, easily recognizable as the black building with murals painted by local artists on the front and north sides of the building.

Outside of being known as one of the first gay bars in the county, it was also known for a spat between a couple that turned into a large-scale melee in 2001 that involved as many as 100 bar patrons and 30 police officers.

The Dirty has been owned and operated by Cody Brown, who also co-owns Crooks Coffee with his mother further up Mendocino Avenue closer to downtown. He bought the proudly self-identified dive bar in October 2019, then known as the Round Robin.

Brown said he was closing The Dirty due to legal battles with his landlord and business partners.

“It just got to a point now where I can’t fight it anymore,” Brown said. “Legally, I kind of have to walk away.”

Brown bought The Dirty because he felt like Santa Rosa had become a violent place and he “wanted to put culture back in Santa Rosa.”

“I wanted a place that was for everybody,” he said. “The Dirty was a place to go be yourself, be safe and have fun.”

The Dirty was known as a late-night space with live music, dancing, karaoke, local art for sale and a back patio for people who’d rather chat and hang out late into the night.

Brown said he worked really hard to make The Dirty feel safe, from security throughout the building, to having testing strips behind the bar for anyone concerned about a drink that may have been drugged.

He heard stories from patrons who felt safer coming to The Dirty for their late nights out. Three couples even held their wedding ceremonies at the bar.

Though The Dirty and its chapter in Santa Rosa history will be coming to a close, Brown and his family aren’t going anywhere. He plans to turn his focus to expanding Crooks Coffee to get products into stores and potentially open another location at some point in the future.

He also has plans on opening an affordable vintage clothing store sometime later this year. Brown said more details would be provided closer to the opening of the store.

The Dirty’s final days will be business as usual with karaoke nights and DJs on the final weekends. There will be a liquidation sale from Feb. 23-25 for customers to purchase a piece of décor from The Dirty as memorabilia. There will also be a memorial of sorts for The Dirty Feb. 25 for one final hangout.

The Dirty’s last day open to the public will be Feb. 28 with Feb. 29 reserved for Brown’s 16 employees to say goodbye.

“I want people to remember the community we built,” Brown said. “Our intentions were always to just build love and keep our culture righteous and I think that’s what we attempted to do.”

