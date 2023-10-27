Santa Rosa education professional named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Advocacy for my son. Since I was in high school I have advocated for other young adults of color for access to quality education (kindergarten up through higher education) and I believed that has equipped me to be an active mother and professional.

I have been an educator for over 20 years and have my own business for the last two years advocating and supporting BIPOC non proﬁts with their growth and ﬁnancial stability. All of these experiences have given me the opportunity to be the best mother for my own son, a young boy of color, and continue my work in educational equity and social justice equity overall.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Doubt and impostor syndrome are real. Even as a strong-willed individual, doubt and the feeling of being an impostor, feeling of not belonging are obstacles that have been diﬃcult to overcome. These combined with lack of professional mentors adds to the stressors and obstacles of growing in any ﬁeld. These obstacles include not having the right strategies, not having the writing skills, feelings of not being able to highlight the clients’ work and contributions to the community.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? In order to be able to lead, you must also learn to follow. It is simply to be humble in the work that one does. All have the opportunity to lead but opportunities need to be given for that to happen. In many cases if we are often the ones leading, we do not provide others with the opportunity to showcase their strengths, their ideas, their contributions.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? As an educator I have been fortunate to witness student development from young students (into) professionals in diverse industries, but most importantly building their career when they did not themselves know that they could do it, and that is a true blessing. As a consultant, I have been able to bring in ﬁnancial support for nonproﬁts that would not otherwise get the support they needed to grow and maintain their eﬀorts in the community.