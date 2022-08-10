Santa Rosa freezes applications for new unhosted vacation rentals, caps number citywide

Some Santa Rosa vacation rental owners planning to expand their business or register with the city will have to wait until next year to begin operating under new emergency rules approved Tuesday.

In a 5-2 vote, the Santa Rosa City Council supported limiting the number of short-term rentals where the owner does not live on the property — known as non-hosted rentals — to 198 citywide. The council also prohibited new applications until permanent rules are adopted.

“We clearly have not figured this out yet and we need to make sure that we are crafting rules before we have too many people in the process and change too many things,” Mayor Chris Rogers said. “Until we have our rules in place long-term, I think it’s reasonable for us to put a cap in place right now. It’s one shade away from calling it a moratorium.”

Council members Tom Schwedhelm and John Sawyer voted against the emergency ordinance, which required support of five of seven council members to pass. Schwedhelm said he supported staff’s recommendation of a higher cap while Sawyer said the new rules didn’t address residents’ concerns and were too restrictive.

Hosted rentals where the owner lives in the home or on the property are not affected by the new rules.

Citywide, there are 193 legally operating rentals that have received a permit or are considered operators in good standing who pay taxes and have submitted an application.

The council last October approved a framework for short-term rentals to operate in the city that sought to reduce fire safety risks, preserve housing stock and protect residential characteristics of neighborhoods. The new rules govern where rentals can operate, who can own such properties and how many, sets capacity and noise limits, bans rentals from being used for events and sets fire safety requirements.

But complaints, particularly about non-hosted rentals, have continued to pour into City Hall since. The frequency and nature of complaints and number of permits being requested led planning staff to take up amendments to the ordinance.

The changes went into effect immediately after the council’s vote, at the end of a three-and-a-half hour discussion where dozens of residents spoke out during the public portion of the meeting.

The rules left residents who say short-term rentals are a nuisance and have impacted the character of their neighborhoods seeking stronger action from city officials. But the cap angered operators who say vacation rentals help support tourism and bring in thousands of dollars annually to the city.

“I personally think you should limit the number of unhosted short-term rentals to zero,” said Marie Piazza, a 35-year resident of northwest Santa Rosa who said the house next door to hers was turned into a vacation rental a few years back.

Council members signaled support for more comprehensive amendments to the ordinance that would address concerns over noise and public safety and more efficient enforcement efforts to crack down on bad actors. Additional changes are likely to come back to council next spring.

Cap aimed to address backlog

Santa Rosa has issued 121 permits for short-term rentals and nearly 150 applications are under review, with the majority being for unhosted rentals.

Senior Planner Shari Meads attributed the backlog in applications to lengthy processing times.

Applications are being processed as they come in but how long it takes to review depends on how complete the application is, whether the property and application meet the city’s ordinance and, if not, how quickly issues can be resolved. Some applications have required revisions and multiple discussions with applicants, she said.

Meads said a cap gives planning staff time to review and approve pending applications. The city also hired a contract planner to review applications and Meads said she expects it will take three months to get through the backlog.

“We haven’t had the program up and running to the degree that we wanted to,” she said and added that pausing the program would allow staff to get it running “like we wanted to from Day 1.”

Staff had recommended limiting unhosted rentals to 215 citywide to account for pending applications and provide a cushion for new applications that came in by Tuesday’s meeting. In the end, just one new request came in, bringing the number of approved and pending applications to 198.

The council majority supported limiting the number of unhosted rentals to what was already in the pipeline.

The city will accept additional applications up to 198 if any are withdrawn or denied and staff is developing a process for accepting future applications if this occurs, Meads said.