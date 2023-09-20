Santa Rosa gala raises money for LIME Foundation, recognizes graduates

Local youth who have excelled in the arts and trades were celebrated at a Santa Rosa gala Sept. 14 that raised money to help other young people achieve their dreams.

The LIME Foundation’s 8th annual Believe in the Dream gala raised nearly $244,000 for the foundation’s arts education and vocational training programs, making it the most successful fundraising event in the group’s history, according to founder Letitia Hanke.

Hanke, who is CEO and president of Santa Rosa’s ARS Roofing & Gutters, started LIME Foundation in 2015 to help at-risk and underserved youth. The foundation’s Turner Arts Initiative provides summer and after-school music education programs; its NextGen Trades Academy trains young people for careers in construction, auto, aviation or culinary industries.

Hanke and her husband, Jake Komisar, joined kids from the Turner Arts Initiative to kick off the evening’s dance party with live music by BeaufunK, featuring saxophonist Ric Alexander.

Graduates from both programs were honored, including Turner Arts Initiative alumnus Teryn Trent, who performed at the event with New World Ballet, and Nextgen Trades Academy alums Jocelin Ortiz, now an engineering student at Santa Rosa Junior College, and Marcus Hernandez, who graduated from the program in 2017 and recently earned his general contractor’s license.

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers, council member Eddie Alvarez and other local officials attended the gala, as well as Sonoma State University President Mike Lee.

Sebastopol’s Pascaline Fine Catering prepared a dinner featuring roasted sirloin and Alaskan halibut or a vegan risotto, paired with wine donated by Santa Rosa’s Geodesy Wine.

Guests bid on silent and live auction items like local wine tours and travel packages. VIP guests also enjoyed casino games. Tickets were $225; VIP sponsorship tickets began at $2,500.

Guests also “gave large amounts” during the fund-a-need portion of the gala, according to Hanke.

For more information about the LIME Foundation, go to www.thelimefoundation.org.