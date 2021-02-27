Subscribe

Santa Rosa hopes to lure Sonoma County downtown as talks start on joint civic center

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 27, 2021, 12:26AM
Conversations are underway between Sonoma County and Santa Rosa that could lead to the two major public-sector forces and their hundreds or even thousands of employees rubbing elbows in a massive downtown civic center.

Two members each from the Board of Supervisors and the City Council met Feb. 16 to sketch out broad strokes of the project in the first of a planned series of meetings between the two biggest local governments. Staff for the two entities met Wednesday and will likely confer again before the committee of four elected officials reconvenes.

Their talks come during a unique window of time in which both Santa Rosa and the county are exploring the possibility of leaving their outdated sites — the county’s 82-acre campus between Mendocino Avenue and Highway 101, and the 6-acre City Hall site above Santa Rosa Creek downtown.

Those parallel explorations raise the prospect of sharing space. But the challenges inherent to building a combined government operations center — potentially including space for a library, school board operations and maybe even state government offices — are steep, starting with the cost, which would almost certainly run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

It would take years to plan and build, requiring a level of close, sustained cooperation rarely called for between the county and the city. But it also could free up dozens of acres for new housing and bring more than 2,400 county workers downtown while keeping roughly 250 City Hall employees in the center of the city, entrenching a major employment hub in Santa Rosa’s core.

The vision is still speculative and the talks preliminary. But the committee meetings between Supervisors Chris Coursey and David Rabbitt for the county and Mayor Chris Rogers and Councilman John Sawyer for the city offer a rare opportunity that both sides acknowledge may not be available again for decades.

“This will not come again in our lifetimes,” Sawyer said. “We need to get it right.”

The council members and Coursey, a former Santa Rosa mayor whose district includes downtown, each have expressed a willingness to move the county downtown, almost certainly to co-locate with the city.

But a majority of Coursey’s colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, including Rabbitt, have been less eager to move forward with a combined downtown civic center — a vexing endeavor due to its cost, questions about parking availability and the heightened need for collaboration between the county and the city.

“It’s hard when you own a piece of property outright and free, to then move elsewhere and make a project pencil out,” Rabbitt said.

The Sonoma County government campus, on 82 acres off Mendocino Avenue at Administrative Drive. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
The county’s preferred option appears to be staying put, as building new space on a vacant tract near the existing campus would be both simpler and cheaper than relocating downtown.

The city has been more eager to explore a new civic headquarters. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a council panel had been studying a plan to achieve multiple goals in tandem: free up its 6-acre City Hall site for housing — uncovering a buried section of the Santa Rosa Creek in the process — and find a more efficient place for its downtown workforce than the city’s ring of brutalist buildings at Santa Rosa Avenue and First Street.

Santa Rosa City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
A city study from January 2020 pegged the cost of developing a new joint civic campus with the county on the current City Hall site at about $290 million.

That analysis, however, estimated the amount of county staff at between 800 to 850, requiring about 800 to 900 parking downtown parking spots.

In reality, Sonoma County currently has about 2,750 parking spaces on its campus. And the county’s own, more recent study was based on estimates of about 2,440 workers physically present on county property and another 1,400 operating out of leased property.

The pre-pandemic scenario for that workforce would run nearly $800 million downtown and $729 million at the county administration center, according to the county’s analysis. A post-COVID plan, assuming that half of the workforce does its job remotely, equating to less square footage per employee, would bring the cost down to about $442 million downtown and $407 million on the current campus, according to the county’s study.

The questions about parking, as well as other urban planning considerations, are part of the hefty level of due diligence that needs to be reached for the civic center effort to gain serious traction.

“It’s a huge project, a generational thing. You want to make sure you do it right and look at everything,” Rabbitt said.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and his colleagues have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Seating positions for the Board of Supervisors have been adjusted to maintain social distancing, and public seating in the gallery has been reduced for when the supervisors are able to meet in person again. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
The initial city-county talks this month covered, in broad strokes, the county’s basic needs and the city’s willingness to work to bring its counterpart downtown, according to the participants.

“The first round went well,” Coursey said. “Everybody realizes that there’s tremendous opportunity here.”

The cost and the need for adequate parking emerged early as key obstacles to relocation, combined with the relative ease and potential cost savings for the county of redeveloping its current site.

But Coursey said the potential benefits of a civic center in the heart of Santa Rosa would be worth the extra effort to pursue the more difficult and costly avenue of moving downtown.

“The cost weighs heavily. The simplicity weighs heavily,” Coursey said, noting the factors in favor of staying put. But “I think it’s absolutely necessary for us as public servants to try to do the hard thing, to try to do the complicated thing, if that’s what’s good for the community.”

The parking lot at the corner of E and Third streets is under consideration as the new home for a downtown civic center. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
One potential relocation site that’s been looked at besides the two existing government sites is a 1.3-acre parking lot the city owns between E, Second and Third streets on the eastern edge of the downtown core. That site is close to adjacent properties, including the downtown library and a U.S. Postal Service office, that could be folded into the development, officials said.

Mayor Chris Rogers said he’d also heard interest from state Sen. Bill Dodd’s office about the city-county discussions, noting the nearby Justice Joseph A. Rattigan Building, which houses numerous offices of state government. And it’s possible that the plan could widen to include office space for Santa Rosa City Schools and the Sonoma County Library, which operates its downtown branch in a city-owned building.

One possible site for the new civic center is the current Sonoma County Public Library headquarters, at the corner of Third and E streets. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Rogers touted the housing benefits of consolidating the two governments on an underutilized spot downtown. Vacating City Hall could create space not only for new homes but a revitalized greenway — currently, the Santa Rosa Creek runs under City Hall through a graffiti-heavy tunnel that includes a meticulously maintained (but creepy) painting of a clown, Rogers said.

“Not only do you get a government complex that takes care of your aged infrastructure,” Rogers said, “you also potentially open up two spots that are prime spots for housing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

