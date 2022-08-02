Santa Rosa immigration consultant suspected of extorting $25,000 from visa and citizenship seekers

A Santa Rosa immigration consultant has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling and extorting approximately $25,000 from nine immigrants who were trying to obtain visas or U.S. citizenship.

Victor Farfan, 52, was arrested July 27 at his home on the 2000 block of Pinercrest Drive after detectives served a search warrant, Santa Rosa police said.

Officials said Farfan worked for the nonprofit California Human Development between 2017 and 2019 and assisted immigrants with filing immigration paperwork associated with visas and citizenship.

According to police, Farfan would meet with clients and demand extra cash payments at several points throughout the immigration filing process.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said one of the victims initially notified police about the case in December. Mahurin said victims of these types of immigration crimes are typically fearful of reporting them to authorities, particularly those who are undocumented.

Mahurin said the magnitude of abuse in this case is unusual, though many such crimes often go unreported. “We do have people in trusted positions who take advantage of folks who really need citizenship paperwork done to stay in the country,” he said.

Officials said Farfan would withhold critical immigration documents, such as permanent resident cards (green cards), until the client gave him additional payments, police said.

Mahurin said staff at California Human Development assisted property crimes detectives in their investigation. A total of nine victims have been identified, but more are being sought, he said.

“This is kind of an extreme case,” he said. “I don’t see these kinds of large-scale things as often, but they do occur.”

Thomas Stuebner, CEO of California Human Development, said Farfan was terminated in 2019. Stuebner, who used to work as an internal auditor, became CEO of California Human Development in 2020. He said he learned of Farfan’s dismissal after doing an internal review of the organization’s services.

“His documentation just didn’t add up for the time he was spending here,” Stuebner said, adding that after his arrival he hired a program director of immigration services, a former immigration attorney, and had her conduct a “forensic“ investigation of Farfan’s services at the beginning of 2021.

Stuebner said some of Farfan’s clients returned to the nonprofit after Farfan had been terminated, seeking additional assistance on their applications. Some reported making payments to Farfan in cash and being told they didn’t need receipts.

Stuebner said California Human Development never accepts payments in cash and always gives clients a receipt for any services. “This should never happen anywhere,” he said. “This isn’t how we conduct business.”

The internal investigation conducted by the nonprofit resulted in signed declarations from three clients, Stuebner said. With the permission of the clients, those declarations were handed over to police in December 2021.

California Human Development continued their investigation and obtained five more cases where clients had been taken advantage of. In all, the nonprofit identified eight victims. Police identified another.

Farfan was arrested on suspicion of nine felony counts embezzlement; nine felony counts of theft by false pretenses; and one count of extortion.

Mahurin said the investigation is ongoing, though the preliminary investigation has been handed over the District Attorney’s Office.

Mahurin said detectives are still trying to identify additional victims. He said that anyone who worked with Farfan between 2017 and 2019 and believes they may have been a victim should contact Det.Tim Gooler at tgooler@srcity.org.

“It takes a lot for a victim to come to the police department,” Mahurin said. “We don’t ask people their immigration status or residency status...that doesn’t matter to us.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.