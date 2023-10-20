Santa Rosa launches new abatement program to curb graffiti on private properties
Rebecca Pennington arrived at her commercial property on Ninth and Wilson streets just north of Railroad Square a few weeks back to find profane language and symbols scrawled across the red brick exterior.
Her building wasn’t the only one.
Vandals tagged fence lines, side walls and commercial buildings across a quarter-mile stretch of Ninth Street between Wilson and Dutton Avenue and along the railroad tracks with what residents believe were gang-related signs and other messages.
“Everything was just covered in graffiti,” Pennington said. “It was really terrible.”
Pennington quickly painted over as much of the graffiti on her building as she could, spending about $180 on paint and four hours to clean it, but ultimately had to hire experts to do a more thorough job. It cost her about $1,000.
While the neighborhood just west of Highway 101 hasn’t been immune to graffiti the recent tagging was so extensive that some residents weren’t sure what to do or who to call. Some reached out to city officials only to be told it was their responsibility, said West End resident Deb Crippen.
Pennington said while most of the graffiti in this case was removed other graffiti on abandoned buildings and in more obscure areas sits for days or weeks before being addressed, creating an eyesore. And though she was able to remove the graffiti quickly other residents and business owners in the area may not know it’s their responsibility or may not have the financial means or be physically able to.
“This is a neighborhood with families and this graffiti, by letting it linger and stay there, it almost gives the feeling that it’s OK to do that,” she said. “This is where people live and they need to feel safe.”
A city pilot program expected to launch by the end of the year aims to tackle the issue.
While public works staffers remove graffiti from street signs, light poles and other public properties across Santa Rosa and a contractor handles abatement on public and private properties downtown, outside of those areas it is the responsibility of private property owners to remove graffiti from their homes and businesses.
Under the new city program, a dedicated abatement team is meant to proactively monitor for incidents, educate residents about their responsibility and hook them up with resources, if needed, to get it cleaned.
The city also will step up enforcement on noncompliant property owners.
“Under the code, it’s the responsibility of the property owner to maintain their property free of graffiti, but we don’t want to just enforce that without being sensitive to how the individual is being impacted,” said Lou Kirk, the city’s assistant chief building official. “We will work with them to find alternative solutions.”
City beautification and quality of life issues have been a top priority of City Manager Maraskeshia Smith since she joined the city in January 2022.
City officials and maintenance workers have reported an apparent uptick in graffiti across the city in the last year, but data shows the number of graffiti complaints on private property is about on par with pre-pandemic rates following a dip the past two years.
Santa Rosa officials hope that by having a dedicated team in the community keeping an eye out for graffiti it will help the city identify areas prone to vandalism, raise awareness among community members about the negative impact and address the issue more promptly, Kirk said.
Removing the graffiti quickly is key to deterring vandals from returning, he said.
The team’s work coupled with existing efforts to remove graffiti on public property should help reduce visible graffiti across the city, restore aesthetic appeal and enhance safety along commercial corridors and neighborhoods most impacted, he said.
How would the program work?
Santa Rosa has had rules on the books since the early 2000s to combat graffiti by restricting possession and sale of graffiti tools. The city previously had a grant-funded civilian team housed in the police department who monitored for and removed graffiti before being disbanded in 2014 when funding ran out.
Those duties shifted to the code enforcement team in 2019.
Code enforcement staff currently responds to complaints filed on the MySantaRosa webpage or app, or complaints reported directly to the team. But code enforcement officials have not proactively monitored for graffiti.
Under the pilot, a new code enforcement technician will patrol daily for graffiti on private property and contact property owners to get the issue fixed. They’ll continue responding to reports that come into the city.