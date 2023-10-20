Santa Rosa launches new abatement program to curb graffiti on private properties

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 20, 2023, 7:04AM
How to deter and report graffiti

Graffiti abatement in Santa Rosa is handled by different entities depending on the location.

The city’s street maintenance crew removes graffiti from light poles, street signs and other public properties in the city outside of downtown. City parks staff handles graffiti removal at city parks.

Downtown ambassadors with NexStreet, which contracts with the Downtown Action Organization to provide maintenance and event staff downtown, are tasked with addressing graffiti in the area between Santa Rosa Mall and E Street and Seventh and Second streets.

Graffiti on private properties is the responsibility of the property owner to clean up.

Here are a few tips on how to deter graffiti:

— Remove it as quickly as possible after it appears. The quicker it’s cleaned the less likely vandals are to return.

— Try to clean it off with graffiti solutions and avoid patchwork paint jobs where the graffiti is still legible.

— Use graffiti resistant paint in areas prone to being tagged.

— Lighting, planters and landscaping and even murals that help activate a space can deter graffiti from cropping up.

Community members can report graffiti to the city through the MySantaRosa webpage or mobile app or by contacting code enforcement at code@srcity.org. Call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s nonemergency line at 707-528-5222 to report graffiti vandalism in progress and be prepared to provide a description of the location and person or group.

Rebecca Pennington arrived at her commercial property on Ninth and Wilson streets just north of Railroad Square a few weeks back to find profane language and symbols scrawled across the red brick exterior.

Her building wasn’t the only one.

Vandals tagged fence lines, side walls and commercial buildings across a quarter-mile stretch of Ninth Street between Wilson and Dutton Avenue and along the railroad tracks with what residents believe were gang-related signs and other messages.

“Everything was just covered in graffiti,” Pennington said. “It was really terrible.”

Pennington quickly painted over as much of the graffiti on her building as she could, spending about $180 on paint and four hours to clean it, but ultimately had to hire experts to do a more thorough job. It cost her about $1,000.

While the neighborhood just west of Highway 101 hasn’t been immune to graffiti the recent tagging was so extensive that some residents weren’t sure what to do or who to call. Some reached out to city officials only to be told it was their responsibility, said West End resident Deb Crippen.

Pennington said while most of the graffiti in this case was removed other graffiti on abandoned buildings and in more obscure areas sits for days or weeks before being addressed, creating an eyesore. And though she was able to remove the graffiti quickly other residents and business owners in the area may not know it’s their responsibility or may not have the financial means or be physically able to.

“This is a neighborhood with families and this graffiti, by letting it linger and stay there, it almost gives the feeling that it’s OK to do that,” she said. “This is where people live and they need to feel safe.”

A city pilot program expected to launch by the end of the year aims to tackle the issue.

While public works staffers remove graffiti from street signs, light poles and other public properties across Santa Rosa and a contractor handles abatement on public and private properties downtown, outside of those areas it is the responsibility of private property owners to remove graffiti from their homes and businesses.

Under the new city program, a dedicated abatement team is meant to proactively monitor for incidents, educate residents about their responsibility and hook them up with resources, if needed, to get it cleaned.

The city also will step up enforcement on noncompliant property owners.

“Under the code, it’s the responsibility of the property owner to maintain their property free of graffiti, but we don’t want to just enforce that without being sensitive to how the individual is being impacted,” said Lou Kirk, the city’s assistant chief building official. “We will work with them to find alternative solutions.”

City beautification and quality of life issues have been a top priority of City Manager Maraskeshia Smith since she joined the city in January 2022.

City officials and maintenance workers have reported an apparent uptick in graffiti across the city in the last year, but data shows the number of graffiti complaints on private property is about on par with pre-pandemic rates following a dip the past two years.

Santa Rosa officials hope that by having a dedicated team in the community keeping an eye out for graffiti it will help the city identify areas prone to vandalism, raise awareness among community members about the negative impact and address the issue more promptly, Kirk said.

Removing the graffiti quickly is key to deterring vandals from returning, he said.

The team’s work coupled with existing efforts to remove graffiti on public property should help reduce visible graffiti across the city, restore aesthetic appeal and enhance safety along commercial corridors and neighborhoods most impacted, he said.

How would the program work?

Santa Rosa has had rules on the books since the early 2000s to combat graffiti by restricting possession and sale of graffiti tools. The city previously had a grant-funded civilian team housed in the police department who monitored for and removed graffiti before being disbanded in 2014 when funding ran out.

Those duties shifted to the code enforcement team in 2019.

Code enforcement staff currently responds to complaints filed on the MySantaRosa webpage or app, or complaints reported directly to the team. But code enforcement officials have not proactively monitored for graffiti.

Under the pilot, a new code enforcement technician will patrol daily for graffiti on private property and contact property owners to get the issue fixed. They’ll continue responding to reports that come into the city.

The code officer will help educate residents on the rules and requirements under city code, the importance of clearing away vandalism as quickly as possible and how to prevent or deter future incidents.

The staffer also will take photos and document graffiti incidents and that information will be shared with the police department, which will separately address any criminal charges connected with the vandalism.

A part-time community outreach specialist will help property owners connect with resources, such as civic organizations, volunteer groups or others in the community who can help provide people or equipment to remove the graffiti, if needed.

The City Council in late September approved allocating $285,200 to hire the two positions who will comprise the team for 18 months. The program will sunset at the end of the trial period unless dedicated funding is secured.

Additional program details are still being hammered out as the city recruits for the two position but Kirk hopes to launch the program by the end of the year or as soon as the positions are filled.

There is no funding built into the program for the city to provide direct assistance to residents though staff indicated that’s something the city can explore in the future if the program is successful.

Property owners who aren't compliant or refuse to cooperate with the city in addressing graffiti could face citations and fees range from $100 for the first infraction up to $500 for three or more incidents, though Kirk said that is a last resort.

Kirk said while most graffiti is removed without the city needing to take enforcement action, officials understand some residents may not have the ability to address it quickly. Graffiti must be removed within 72 hours under city code but Kirk said code enforcement officers won’t unnecessarily punish residents if efforts are being made to take care of it.

“One of the early goals of the program is to ensure that we don’t penalize or victimize someone twice, first by them being tagged and then with an aggressive enforcement action being pursued,” he said. “Our goal is not to have to cite if at all possible.”

Rise in graffiti incidents

Code enforcement officers responded to 57 complaints of graffiti on private property as of end of September, though the number of incidents is likely higher as some graffiti is cleaned before it’s reported, Kirk said.

Mendocino Avenue was one of the areas hardest hit making up about a third of those complaints, he said.

The number of overall complaints has climbed over the past two years but is about on par with what the department saw in 2020.

The team responded to 53 complaints in 2020, 12 in 2021 and 31 in 2022, Kirk said.

Kirk said graffiti ranges in size and style and the team sees everything from gang signs to what some may perceive as art.

Kirk said vacant properties often are the most susceptible but can also be the most challenging to address because there isn’t someone there keeping tabs on the property. Sometimes property owners live out of town and aren’t available to address it.

Properties along the Sonoma-Marin Area Rapid Transit line also are frequently tagged but accessing the area for cleanup requires a costly permit. The city is discussing this with SMART officials, he said.

Santa Rosa’s street maintenance crew, which handles graffiti removal on public property outside of the downtown, has removed about 14,000 tags between January 2022 and the end of September 2023.

Maintenance workers downtown have also seen an increase in graffiti this year.

Matt Allen, co-owner and chief operating officer of NexStreet, a Bay Area firm that contracts with the Downtown Action Organization to provide maintenance services in the city’s core, including graffiti abatement, said his team removes more than 50 tags weekly.

The team, which has been working downtown for just over a year, has seen an uptick in graffiti cases since the start of the summer in Santa Rosa and in other communities where they work, he said. The downtown organization supports the work through a special financing district with fees paid by property owners going toward maintenance, landscaping, event management and promotion of the district.

Much of the vandalism is on abandoned buildings, in windows and doorways and scrawled on the concrete, Allen said. The team pressure washes the graffiti when possible, which is most effective, or wipes it down with a special graffiti solution before painting over it but sometimes a quick coat of paint is the fastest way to tackle the problem.

And Allen said addressing it as soon as possible is critical to preventing it from becoming a chronic issue.

“In a taggers mind the longer it’s up the more gratification they get,” he said. “They’re spending money on paint and if you’re cleaning it up it’s like they’re losing money so eventually they move on.”

Pennington and Crippen said they hope the new program helps identify problem areas quicker and helps residents more effectively address graffiti.

In the absence of a dedicated city team monitoring for graffiti on private property, the responsibility has largely fallen to residents. About 250 complaints for vandalism and graffiti have been lodged by residents across the city since the start of the year through mid-October, a search of the MySantaRosa portal showed.

Graffiti on city property is typically removed within 48 hours but the city is less responsive enforcing cleanup when it’s private property, Pennington said, pointing to a warehouse down the street from her property.

The building, which sits against the railroad tracks across from the new Pullman Lofts is a frequent target of vandals but the graffiti isn’t quickly removed despite reports to the city, she said.

The two community members said they hope residents become more aware of the rules with this new effort and can connect with resources to take care of the problem.

Crippen said during widespread incidents like the recent spree in her neighborhood the city could help organize neighborhood-wide cleanups or tap into its volunteer network to pitch in.

That could go a long way toward beautifying the city and making people feel safe, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

