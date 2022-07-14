Santa Rosa nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth alleges employee embezzled more than $75,000

The nonprofit organization Social Advocates for Youth, Sonoma County's leading provider of services for homeless, and at-risk children and teenagers, has publicly acknowledged that a former employee is suspected to have embezzled more than $75,000.

“That money is supposed to go to youth,” Gina Belforte, president of SAY’s board of directors said in an interview. “In the form of us providing housing, meals and clothes. Think about it, it’s reprehensible. It’s absolutely reprehensible. We have more youth now in need than ever before. I think at last count we were working with over 500. It’s devastating.”

Santa Rosa Police Department Sgt. Chris Mahurin confirmed the department has opened an investigation into the reported embezzlement. As of now, the department has made no arrests in the case. Mahurin was unsure of how long it might take to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, SAY is conducting its own internal investigation to better understand the scope of the alleged theft. Leading the inquiry is former Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano, who is working as a private investigator.

“He’s a skilled investigator,” Belforte said. “We are taking this incredibly seriously. And I think to let the community know we’re taking it seriously.”

Neither SRPD nor the nonprofit has yet publicly identified the accused employee. Police cited the ongoing investigation as the reason for withholding the name.

“In recent weeks, SAY uncovered financial irregularities in programs within SAY’s Youth Crisis & Career Services which were linked to a former high-level employee,” the organization said in a press release. “SAY administration met with this employee, and during that meeting, the employee admitted to activities involving misused and redirected funds for personal use. This employee was immediately terminated.”

The Santa Rosa-based organization, founded in 1971, has an annual budget of over $7 million, according to Belforte.

In 2021, SAY ranked 63rd among the 100 largest Sonoma County nonprofits.

The organization operates Tamayo Village, a 25-bed facility in Santa Rosa opened in 2005, offering affordable housing, coupled with education and job services for young adults.

In 2015, SAY added 63 more beds, plus services, for at-risk youth and young adults when it converted the former Warrack Hospital in Santa Rosa into the Finley Dream Center.

SAY also operates the Dr. James E. Coffee House, a shelter for youths 18 and under, and its Dream Center emergency shelter is the only dedicated shelter for transition-age youth between San Francisco and the Oregon border.

