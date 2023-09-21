‘Abortion pill reversal’ at center of state lawsuit offered at Santa Rosa clinic

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that a national anti-abortion group and a chain of Bay Area crisis pregnancy centers is violating false advertising law by promoting a controversial and unproven procedure known as “abortion pill reversal.”

In recent years, some lawmakers have attempted to crack down on the information provided by crisis pregnancy centers, free and low-cost facilities, often faith-based, that offer some reproductive and prenatal care while trying to steer people away from abortion.

Regulatory efforts have so far been rebuffed, but reproductive health experts and advocates say the issue is more important than ever when comprehensive and factual information on pregnancy and abortion options and care can be hard to come by, even in states where abortion is protected.

Abortion pill reversal, which involves taking a high dose of the hormone progesterone after a patient has ingested abortion-inducing medication, is considered “unethical” by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a leading medical association that says claims about the procedure are “not based on science and do not meet clinical standards.” In 2019, the American Medical Association sued the state of North Dakota over legislation that would compel physicians to tell patients abortions may be reversible.

Beyond questions about effectiveness, some medical professionals have warned, too, that the procedure could be dangerous. A 2020 study to evaluate the effectiveness of reversal was ended early over safety concerns.

Colorado is working to ban the treatment completely.

By contrast, abortion medication has Food and Drug Administration approval, and dozens of medical trials have found it to be safe and effective with rare serious complications.

Still, the abortion pill reversal is touted by pregnancy clinics across California and nationwide, including at the Bridges Pregnancy Clinic and Care Center, a state-licensed community clinic in Santa Rosa. Along with pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, STD/STI testing, counseling and some prenatal care, Bridges offers abortion pill reversal and has an entire page on its website dedicated to it.

The Press Democrat reached out to Bridges Pregnancy Clinic for comment and was referred to the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, an organization that “provides pro-life pregnancy centers and medical clinics with legal counsel, education and training.” The group did not immediately provide comment or grant an interview.

While emphasizing “certain conditions,” Bridges’ webpage on abortion pill reversal reads, “we provide this treatment at no cost to you. So, yes, it is possible to change the course of your decision to abort, but there are no guarantees. So take the time to think through your decision to abort, making sure it is one you can live with for the rest of your life.”

Along with vaguely citing to “initial studies” that show a 64 to 68% success for reversal, the website includes a professionally produced video by the clinic called “Little Brown Bag.”

“Just one phone call and a few pills in a little brown paper bag. The clinic gave you directions they said it’s simple. Take the medication, and it will be over. You can move on. But, deep down you are wondering if you can. Have you wondered if there was another choice,” a narrator says as the music swells.