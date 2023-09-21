‘Abortion pill reversal’ at center of state lawsuit offered at Santa Rosa clinic

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that a national anti-abortion group and a chain of Bay Area crisis pregnancy centers is violating false advertising law by promoting a controversial and unproven procedure known as “abortion pill reversal.”

In recent years, some lawmakers have attempted to crack down on the information provided by crisis pregnancy centers, free and low-cost facilities, often faith-based, that offer some reproductive and prenatal care while trying to steer people away from abortion.

Regulatory efforts have so far been rebuffed, but reproductive health experts and advocates say the issue is more important than ever when comprehensive and factual information on pregnancy and abortion options and care can be hard to come by, even in states where abortion is protected.

Abortion pill reversal, which involves taking a high dose of the hormone progesterone after a patient has ingested abortion-inducing medication, is considered “unethical” by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a leading medical association that says claims about the procedure are “not based on science and do not meet clinical standards.” In 2019, the American Medical Association sued the state of North Dakota over legislation that would compel physicians to tell patients abortions may be reversible.

Beyond questions about effectiveness, some medical professionals have warned, too, that the procedure could be dangerous. A 2020 study to evaluate the effectiveness of reversal was ended early over safety concerns.

Colorado is working to ban the treatment completely.

By contrast, abortion medication has Food and Drug Administration approval, and dozens of medical trials have found it to be safe and effective with rare serious complications.

Still, the abortion pill reversal is touted by pregnancy clinics across California and nationwide, including at the Bridges Pregnancy Clinic and Care Center, a state-licensed community clinic in Santa Rosa. Along with pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, STD/STI testing, counseling and some prenatal care, Bridges offers abortion pill reversal and has an entire page on its website dedicated to it.

The Press Democrat reached out to Bridges Pregnancy Clinic for comment and was referred to the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, an organization that “provides pro-life pregnancy centers and medical clinics with legal counsel, education and training.” The group did not immediately provide comment or grant an interview.

While emphasizing “certain conditions,” Bridges’ webpage on abortion pill reversal reads, “we provide this treatment at no cost to you. So, yes, it is possible to change the course of your decision to abort, but there are no guarantees. So take the time to think through your decision to abort, making sure it is one you can live with for the rest of your life.”

Along with vaguely citing to “initial studies” that show a 64 to 68% success for reversal, the website includes a professionally produced video by the clinic called “Little Brown Bag.”

“Just one phone call and a few pills in a little brown paper bag. The clinic gave you directions they said it’s simple. Take the medication, and it will be over. You can move on. But, deep down you are wondering if you can. Have you wondered if there was another choice,” a narrator says as the music swells.

“Are you thinking about how you got here? Are you wondering how this will impact your future? Is it all really this simply. Know that you still have time to change your mind. It’s not too late. We can help you.“

Bridges does not mention criticisms or potential drawbacks of abortion pill reversal but links out to a website called abortionpillreversal.com for more information.

“Abortion Pill Reversal can help turn back the clock,” that website reads. “We are the agile guardians of that precious moment in time when a woman chooses to give her unborn child a chance to fight for life. When destructive voices would only say ‘it is done,’ Abortion Pill Reversal says “here is a second chance at life, just in time.”

The site is associated with the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, a project of Heartbeat International, the national anti-abortion organization named as a plaintiff in the California lawsuit.

Religious and anti-abortion groups have led a massive nationwide expansion of pro-life pregnancy clinics, also called pregnancy care or resource centers. In California, less than two-thirds of counties have an abortion clinic, but almost 80% have at least one crisis pregnancy center, according to a database created by CalMatters. They’re particularly prominent in rural and underserved communities with less access to health resources.

The centers fill a void where reproductive care is limited, but research has also shown that many — 66% in California, according to one study — make false or biased medical claims about pregnancy and abortion. Often, these centers are hard to distinguish, even setting up near health facilities with abortion services, furthering confusion.

“Those who are struggling with the complex decision to get an abortion deserve support and trustworthy guidance — not lies and misinformation,” Bonta said in a press statement about the lawsuit.

