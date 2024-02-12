Santa Rosa preschool temporarily closes due to staffing struggles, relocation plans

Storybook Village Preschool, a private preschool in Santa Rosa, will close temporarily next month because of staffing issues while its owner plans to relocate.

The director and owner, Nicole Monachello, announced the abrupt decision to families in an email Thursday night, stating the school’s last day will be March 15.

The school, located at 28 Maxwell Court in northwest Santa Rosa, opened in 2019 and serves 42 toddlers and children age 18 months to 5 years old.

Plagued by challenges from the pandemic and the prolonged storms in the 2022-23 winters, the decision to close was made after Monachello received notice Wednesday from a teacher who was quitting and learned that an assistant director was relocating out of state earlier than planned.

The hiring and retention of qualified teachers has been difficult because of several factors including a nationwide teacher shortage, burnout among the ones remaining and the high cost of living in the North Bay.

Monachello realized it was going to be impossible for her to juggle hiring and training quality staff for the current school, while making preparations for the relocation to a building on Montgomery Drive near Howarth Park in east Santa Rosa.

The relocation plans have been in place since 2022 when heavy rains caused severe water damage and mold in their building, forcing them at one point to work with the state to install portable toilets for children so the school could continue operating.

"That's what I guess is a heartbreaking experience and decision because I know our families feel blindsided,“ she said. ”They've seen me do everything possible to stay open and not close.“

In an interview, Monachello said the decision was “heartbreaking” for her to make, considering the impact to families, some who have had their kids enrolled since they were infants.

She ultimately decided giving families 30 days notice would be better than the possibility of being forced to shut down overnight, like another school did when mold was discovered in 2019.

She added a spring graduation ceremony will still be held to honor and celebrate all the families and students who have stuck with them up until now.

Monachello says she will now be able to shift her focus to opening the new facility as soon as possible, which she hopes will be end of spring or beginning of summer.

“It's a really sad transition,” she said. “A lot of families have shared they want to return when I opened up the school, but I didn't ask for families to share that, or make those plans because if they find another preschool, I really hope they have that experience. The continuity of care is so important.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.