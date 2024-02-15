Santa Rosa program to target neglected vacant properties in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa code enforcement officials hope to address blighted and neglected properties through a three-year pilot program being rolled out in the coming months, including new fees for noncompliant landowners.

Owners of undeveloped lots or properties with vacant structures will be required to keep their properties free of weeds, dumping and graffiti and, in some cases, fence or board up their properties to prevent trespassers.

Property owners unable to or unwilling to comply will be required to register their property with the city, pay a $1,040 annual registration fee and be subject to frequent inspections.

Code enforcement officials say the program will help address nuisances that can attract criminal activity and pests and pose a heath and safety threat.

Code enforcement officers responded to approximately 830 cases involving neglected properties in 2023, according to a city analysis, though it wasn’t immediately clear if all the cases were at vacant properties that would fall under the ordinance. Certain calls also are handled by Santa Rosa police.

Lou Kirk, the city’s assistant chief building official, said many of the maintenance requirements are already required in city code but the program will give staff an additional tool to address noncompliant properties with the aim of improving community appearance and encouraging private investment.

An estimated 2,800 properties could be subject to the program, according to city figures, but owners who show they’re actively maintaining their property can request an exemption.

The City Council on Tuesday supported establishing the pilot program and allocating $134,148 in this year’s budget to hire a full-time code enforcement officer and two technicians to help manage it. Staff anticipates the program will pay for itself in future years through registration fees, Kirk said.

The ordinance will return for a second formal vote at a future council meeting and the program is expected to roll out in the next few months once positions are filled.

The idea for the vacant property program was first explored by staff in 2017 but the proposal was shelved amid emergency response and recovery efforts following the Tubbs Fire and the pandemic.

Officials began studying the issue again in 2022 as staffing levels in the Planning and Economic Development Department were restored.

Code officials met with members of the Downtown Action Organization and Railroad Square Association, real estate groups and property owners across the city as they worked to craft the program.

Properties subject to the requirements include:

Undeveloped lots and lots that previously contained structures that have since been demolished.

Properties under foreclosure, in default or facing a tax assessor’s lien sale.

Properties that have been vacant for more than 30 days.

Lots that have been occupied by unauthorized people.

Properties with an active building permit or that are under construction are exempt as are properties owned by a public agency. Properties used for small-scale agricultural operations or community gardens that comply with certain city codes and apartments with four or more units also aren’t included in the program.

Code enforcement at the city is typically complaint driven but staff will conduct proactive inspections as part of the program, Kirk said.

Code officers will focus on educating property owners and conducting outreach during the first three months of the program to get owners to voluntarily comply, he said.

Properties that have been well maintained as of the date the ordinance goes into effect can request an exemption if a code enforcement officer finds the property is being adequately maintained and there are no existing code cases or violations.

The city will give owners of noncompliant and unmaintained properties 30 days to fix any issues and owners who are unable to or unwilling to address violations will be required to register their property with the city and pay an annual registration fee of $1,040.

Property owners must provide the city with contact information for a local owner or representative who can be called in an emergency or for violations and authorize code staff and police to conduct inspections on the property, as part of the registration.

Beyond adhering to maintenance requirements, property owners also will be required to post signs on the property with a local contact and secure the property to prevent break-ins and vandalism.

Property owners required to register their property but who fail to do so and those who don’t comply with maintenance requirements will be in violation of the ordinance.

Violations could lead to code enforcement action, including fines, civil citations or in the most extreme cases legal action and abatement efforts.

“The hope is that we resolve these issues at the lowest possible level of enforcement and ideally during the education stage,” Kirk told the council on Tuesday.

Once in the program, property owners can seek an exemption if no violations have been recorded in the past 12 months and they meet other requirements outlined in the ordinance.

Kirk projected about 500 to 600 properties would remain in the program long-term, including those unable to comply with the requirements, new properties that become vacant and are subject to the ordinance and exempted properties that incur violations.

He said the program is not designed to punish owners but is intended to target bad actors and problem properties and that the team’s goal is always to achieve voluntary compliance.

“At every turn, what we’re trying to do is give people the opportunity to not have to be involved in this program at all,” Kirk said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.