Santa Rosa restaurant owner reunites customer and her cash thanks to internet sleuths

A Santa Rosa woman who mistakenly left behind a wad of cash at a local burger restaurant last week got it back thanks to the internet.

On Jan. 4, Vine Burgers chef and owner James Byus got a call from a server at his Santa Rosa restaurant that a customer had accidentally left behind a substantial amount of cash under her table.

“I said, ‘Ok, let’s wait and see if she comes back, and if not, I’ll go to the internet like we did before,” Byus said Tuesday.

The week prior, a “dine & dash” customer who left Vine Burgers without paying was caught on a security camera and effectively banned from the restaurant after being identified by Facebook followers within an hour. Byus turned that matter over to Santa Rosa police, according to a Facebook post.

Just to put it out there..... Oh we got him! Seriously, y'all rock! 🤝 Many thanks. This guy won't be taking advantage of... Posted by Vine Burgers on Thursday, December 28, 2023

This time, Byus hoped the internet could help a customer in need.

“We didn’t have any information at all, we didn’t have her first name, last name, nothing, she paid in cash,” said Byus of the customer who dropped what he described as over $100.

Once again, the restaurant posted a pic from its cameras of the woman eating with her son asking to identify her, and once again, the internet delivered.

Let's see if the Internet can win again. This nice lady dropped a reasonable amount of cash under the table. We do not... Posted by Vine Burgers onThursday, January 4, 2024

“I think within 20 minutes a friend of hers said, ‘Oh I know who that is, it’s Estrella from Mitote Food Park, the wonderful bartender there.’” Byus said.

That night, Byus and Estrella met up at Oliver’s Market on Stony Point Road to exchange the cash, and the next night, he said he visited her at the Sebastopol Road food park.

“I’d been wanting to go, so it was a good reason to go over there,” he said.

Estrella also commented on Vine Burgers’ Facebook post asking for her identity and said “The owner was kind and meet up with me to return my money! Which i appreciate so much. Also thank you to those that tagged me or sent me a message. If you haven’t tried this place out please do so. i highly recommend it and let’s just say the Brussels sprouts are amazing.”