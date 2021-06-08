Santa Rosa set to pull out of Sonoma County eviction protections

The Santa Rosa City Council is poised to vote Tuesday to pull Sonoma County’s largest city out of stringent eviction prohibitions that have been in place countywide since February.

The move comes amid support from real estate interests and the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber for a relaxation of rules protecting tenants.

It has alarmed renter advocates, however, who earlier urged the Board of Supervisors to adopt the more sweeping set of local safeguards — stronger than those imposed by the state — as a public health and economic security measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The worst of the housing crisis is yet to come if these protections are repealed too soon,” Suzanne Dershowitz, a housing policy attorney with Legal Aid of Sonoma County, said.

A majority of the Santa Rosa council appears inclined to drop the county protections, which bar evictions under all but a few dire circumstances such as health and safety threats.

After hearing from real estate officials and representatives for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and the California Apartment Association at an April 6 meeting, five of seven city council members supported crafting an ordinance to pull Santa Rosa out of the county’s enhanced eviction protections.

If the council adopts the proposal, Santa Rosa will return to operating under state law that shields tenants from eviction for unpaid rent but leaves 16 other causes for evictions.

Legal Aid of Sonoma County and 10 other advocacy groups joined in a letter calling on the Santa Rosa council to back away from the proposal. The letter cited court data showing eviction cases spiked when the county was operating under state rules before supervisors put in place the more stringent protections.

Supervisors passed their first COVID-19 evictions protections in late March 2020. The Judicial Council of California adopted statewide rules shortly afterwards, but then rolled those rules back on September 1, 2020. From then until December of that year, evictions in the county tripled, according to the advocacy groups’ letter.

But council members voiced concerns about the difficulties encountered by small landlords in evicting evicting problem tenants. Such red tape could drive them to sell rental properties, council members said.

“We could start to lose as we already have some of the rental housing stock that is so important to our residents,” Councilman John Sawyer said at the April 6 meeting.

As an example, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers described a neighbor who had a property damaged by a renter. The landlord was unable to remove the tenant, Rogers said in a Monday interview, and so they sold the house. The county protections do allow an eviction when a house is removed from the rental market.

“The real question becomes for us does the county ordinance overstep what is necessary,” Rogers said. Rogers and Sawyer in April were joined in their support of the proposed repeal by council members Jack Tibbetts, Eddie Alvarez and Tom Schwedhelm. Vice Mayor Natalie Rogers and Councilwoman Victoria Fleming were opposed.

Dershowitz, the Legal Aid official, said a judge would likely sign off on evictions of tenants who are destroying a property — under the exemptions granted for public health and safety reasons, she said.

On a broader level, Tuesday’s discussion also represents an early opportunity for city leaders to begin discussing how and when to move beyond emergency measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 crisis, Rogers said.

“You have these disasters that linger throughout your community and at some point you have to make the decision you are no longer in crisis mode,” Rogers said.

Nevertheless, local residents most at risk of eviction come from similar demographics as those still reeling from pandemic impacts, say the groups opposed to the repeal.

“Low-income renters, disproportionately people of color, will continue to face enormous challenges in the months ahead as the economy begins to recover,” their letter read. Signatories included the North Bay Labor Council, the Sonoma County Tenants Union and the environmental group 350 Sonoma.

The Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative, a coalition of the region’s public health departments — including Sonoma County’s — sent its own letter to Santa Rosa City Hall opposing the relaxation of eviction prohibitions.

While vaccination numbers are increasing and new COVID-19 cases are waning in the county, the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to unfold. Sonoma County officials opened a program in April to distribute more than $30 million in rental assistance to the benefit of both landlords and tenants, but county data indicates the pace of that distribution has been slow.

Only about 8% of the money so far has been distributed to local nonprofit organizations tasked with processing the aid applications from tenants and landlords, according to the county. It remains unclear how much of that small percentage had actually reached those in need.

“It’s really troubling to think about the (eviction) protections going away before those funds have made it to the hands of low income renters who have been unable to pay rent and whose landlords have great incentive to evict,” Dershowitz said.

Unsurprisingly, the data also indicates that a high proportion of the need for rental assistance is coming out of the county’s biggest city. More than 45% of the applications for assistance so far have come from Santa Rosa residents, according to data the county provided to The Press Democrat on June 4.

The city with the next highest proportion of applicants is Rohnert Park, responsible for around 12% of the applications so far.

Supervisor Chris Coursey, who represents Santa Rosa and is a former mayor of the city, worried if the city pulled out of the county protections it would lead to disparities in evictions based on jurisdictions. “It would be good if we were in alignment on this,” he said. “It’s confusing for folks to figure out what the rules are based on city limit lines.”

Supervisors had made the right decision, Coursey said, and he continued to worry about the pandemic’s economic impacts costing people their housing. “That problem doesn’t go away when the mask mandate goes away,” he said.

Staff writer Ethan Varian contributed to this report.

