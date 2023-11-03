Whiskey Tip in Santa Rosa closes after nearly 10 years

Local bar and nightclub Whiskey Tip — known for its late hours, live music, karaoke nights and Edgy Open Mic events — has closed after almost 10 years of business.

The owner, Josh Porter, said the building that houses the bar on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa needs lots of repairs due to its age and sales have gone down about 33% since coming out of the height of the pandemic.

Whiskey Tip’s final day was Thursday with one more karaoke night serving as last call.

Porter had spent most of his adult life after college in Monterey in a corporate environment with a passion for hospitality. He found a listing for Whiskey Tip when he was looking for places around the Bay Area to buy. He bought it, becoming the owner in 2017.

Porter brought multiple entertainment ventures to the local hangout such as North Bay Cabaret, Edgy Open Mic and karaoke nights.

Jake Ward, director of the North Bay Cabaret, has held events at Whiskey Tip since it opened in 2014. It became one of the main spaces he held events in, up to 15 a year.

Ward loved that the bar was so event driven and will miss having it in the Roseland neighborhood.

“ (Whiskey Tip’s) openness to all different types of events was a really unique asset to the community so it’s a bummer,” Ward said. “I think it was more accessible to the community than other bars or clubs so that’s the reason why unique things happened there.”

One of those community happenings included a 2017 benefit with proceeds donated to the Redwood Credit Union Fire Relief Fund for victims of the Tubbs Fire.

"So many of our regulars are mostly from the surrounding Roseland area and they all walk to the bar and it’s sad for them because there’s no other bar on Sebastopol Road for them to go to,“ Porter said. ”It’s sad to be closing.“

The bar endured its bit of notoriety as well, when it was thrust into the spotlight Sept. 25, 2021, following a fatal shooting that occurred in the club’s parking lot.

While Santa Rosa says goodbye, the same can’t be said for Porter as he plans to open another business sometime in the future.

Details are still being finalized and he hopes to be able to announce those plans soon. He wants to hire and bring as much of his current staff to the new venture with as well.

“(I’ll miss) getting to know the regulars,” Porter said. “That’s what I liked the most is getting to know the people who come in here every day. They’ve become friends … and it’s been a good relationship the locals. That’s probably what I’ve enjoyed the most.”

