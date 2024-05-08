2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Saunda McDaniel is guided by values of education, empathy and perseverance in a male-dominated field where she’s worked for more than 25 years.

“As host for our weekly all-team meetings, I'm grateful for the chance to delve into personal growth beyond our professional goals. As a keynote speaker, I share my journey, hoping to inspire others,” she said.

Dedicated to championing diversity and equity, McDaniel ensures equal opportunities for every team member. She observed that her workplace culture, rooted in hard work and camaraderie, fosters an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered.

"Women value relationships and build companies with cultures that benefit all who contribute. This sentiment guides my commitment to creating a workplace where every individual can thrive. An astonishing 37% of our employees are related, including my daughters and three father-and-son duos, creating a unique familial company bond,” McDaniel said.

She takes a proactive approach to promoting women’s participation in the industry, while facing numerous challenges.

“I was raised by parents who instilled the belief in me that I could achieve anything I set my mind to. I refused to let the negativity of others deter me from pursuing my passion and my industry path. While some tradesmen have said they won’t listen to or refused to work with a woman, I’ve managed to build a team that respects me mutually with an eagerness to learn and evolve,” she stated.

McDaniel believes it is important to recognize the distinction between leading people and managing tasks.

“Leadership entails guiding and uplifting individuals, while management involves organizing and overseeing resources. Being mindful of this contrast fosters a culture of empathy and understanding in our approach to leadership,” she said.

She says true leaders understand that showing up, especially in the face of adversity, is nonnegotiable. Whenever my company faced significant challenges, like wildfires, floods, blackouts or pandemics, there were moments when she felt overwhelmed and fearful.

“I knew it was crucial to be present, to provide guidance and support, and creating the space for myself and my team to tackle problems,” she said.

McDaniel’s email signature tagline has been “In Spirit and On Purpose” for over 20 years. She lives her life seeking inspiration and inspiring others with purpose.

“If I learn it, I'm going to teach it,” she said.