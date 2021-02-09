Server at The Girl & The Fig in Sonoma loses job after wearing Black Lives Matter mask to work

On Sept. 3, 2020, Kimi Stout showed up to her server job at The Girl & The Fig, a popular French-inspired restaurant in Sonoma, wearing a Black Lives Matter mask. By the end of her shift, she no longer had a job.

For a while, Stout kept what had led to her departure from the highly acclaimed 24-year-old restaurant — which has served esteemed guests including Lady Gaga and some 'Bachelor' contestants — mostly private. But on Jan. 1, 2021, she decided to post a video on her Instagram. Filmed on her last day at the restaurant, she is seen taking off her The Girl & The Fig T-shirt, throwing it in a garbage can, and raising two middle fingers to the sky, with the words "Black Lives Matter" superimposed over the screen.

"On September 3rd, 2020, I was forced out of my position as a server at The Girl and the Fig restaurant in Sonoma, CA for refusing to remove my 'Black Lives Matter' mask after a new mask policy was put into place. ... Happy New Year, friends. Spend your money selectively," she wrote in the caption.

Just last week, Stout switched her Instagram account to public, and after popular comedian Jazmyn W shared Stout's video on her Instagram story, the views and comments of support started to pour in. But this story actually dates back even further. In August, just a few months after Stout returned to work at The Girl & The Fig for outdoor dining after being laid off in March, she says a manager pulled her aside. Stout was wearing a BLM mask.

"He said, 'you're not in trouble by any means,'" said Stout. "'However, we just wanted to let you know that we did have somebody complain about your mask and they were very aggressive about it.'"

After offering her a different mask to change into, citing her safety as a concern, Stout declined. She says the president of the company, John Toulze, stopped by at the end of her shift to offer his support for her decision to keep wearing the mask. And so she continued to wear BLM masks to work every shift, and didn't hear anything new about it until Sept. 1.

"I got a text notification saying 'new mask policy in place, everybody sign,'" said Stout. "... I'm not saying that they wrote the policy for me, but I felt very targeted when I read it. I decided that I was going to wear my mask anyway, because as far as I knew, the president of the company, I had his 100% support."

In a statement, Toulze confirmed that the restaurant created a new "formal face mask policy" for employees in September 2020, specifying that staff should wear "a The Girl & The Fig branded mask provided, or a plain black or blue surgical mask to provide flexibility but still align with the dress code."

"The policy was added to our formal dress code which details the required attire or uniforms for all staff. For example, in standard business conditions, we require servers and runners to wear plain blue jeans and a long sleeve, button down and collared white shirt with our signature green apron provided by the company," continued Toulze's statement.

When Stout came into The Girl & The Fig on Sept. 3, she wore her BLM mask. About halfway through her shift, she says Toulze asked her to turn her mask around to hide the logo. When she declined, she says he asked her to stop by his office after work.

"He told me, 'We have a new mask policy in place, and we need you to abide by that,'" recalled Stout. "'And you know, I can't make exceptions, because if I make an exception for you, someone may come in tomorrow with another political mask, and I just can't have that. We can't be aligning ourselves anywhere politically.'"

After some back-and-forth, Stout says that Toulze told her that if she showed up wearing the same mask to work the following day, she would be sent home.

"I regret to say that I told him, you know, let's just call it now," said Stout. "I don't want to cause a scene. I don't want to cause drama."

Toulze initially agreed to a phone interview with SFGATE about Stout's departure from The Girl & The Fig, but about 40 minutes before the scheduled interview time, Novel Public Relations, which represents The Girl & The Fig, sent an email saying the interview was cancelled.

"Unfortunately, it is against company policy to provide any details about personnel or employment history for employee privacy reasons," read the email.

Additionally, The Girl & The Fig's Instagram account — with its nearly 14,000 followers — went private. A few days later, a statement from Toulze was sent to SFGATE via the PR agency (which you can read in full at the bottom of the article):

We were disappointed to learn that a valued employee no longer wanted to continue employment with The Girl & The Fig after we created the face mask policy and resigned because they could not use their uniform to express support for this important cause.