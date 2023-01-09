Sheriff: Evacuation orders unlikely after Russian River flooding concerns ease

Evacuation orders for those living along the lower Russian River appear to be off the table, for now, according to a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy.

Residents along that section of the river between Healdsburg and Jenner have been under an evacuation warning since Wednesday: to have their go bags packed, and be ready to leave.

Deputy Rob Dillion told The Press Democrat Monday that the latest projections – that the Russian River will crest at just above 32 feet Tuesday morning in Guerneville – mean that the evacuation warning is unlikely to be upgraded to an evacuation order, in the near term.

“Minor flood” level for that section of the river is 32 feet.

In February 2019, the river crested in Guerneville at 45 feet, causing catastrophic damage. With the current forecast of the water “just bumping into that mild to moderate flooding,” said Dillion, “we’re going to see water on roads, water in certain areas, but nothing major. So far we haven’t hit that point, requiring mandatory evacuations.”

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office is providing plenty of information to residents of flood-prone zones on social media.