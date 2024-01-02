‘She’s going to crush it’: Athletic Soles in Petaluma gets new owner

When Ana Palafox began working at Athletic Soles’ sister store in Napa during her senior year of high school, she never knew she was starting down the path to becoming a small business owner.

Fast forward seven years, and Palafox, a 24-year-old Napa native, is taking ownership of downtown Petaluma’s Athletic Soles as co-founder and owner Holly Wick steps – or rather runs – into retirement.

“I have no doubt that she’s going to crush it,” Wick said of her former employee, who on Monday assumed ownership of the store at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Athletic Soles is a specialty store known for its custom shoe-fitting and athletic wear, intended for dedicated athletes, people needing better shoes for work, and everything in between.

Wick, who owned and operated the business for 17 years, said her decision to sell to Palafox came from a desire to maintain local ownership and to keep the focus on sincerity, honesty and interest in the customers – values Wick said have helped sustain the business for nearly two decades.

“I didn’t want it to be sold to somebody who isn’t vested in Petaluma, who isn’t vested in our customers, who isn't vested in providing really good service when people come in the door,” Wick said from the second-floor office overlooking the sales floor. Palafox, sitting nearby, was clearly on board with those values.

But that doesn’t mean things won’t change. “I love the fact that she can do a different spin on it,” Wick said. “She can hopefully bring in younger people because our customer base is older, but she's young and beautiful, so that helps.”

Palafox, whose parents are from Mexico, grew up speaking Spanish at home as the second of seven siblings. That mattered to Wick as well, as it helps Spanish-speaking customers feel more at home in the store.

“I love it when she comes and talks to people in Spanish, and they love it too,” she said, adding that she sees how comfortable it makes customers feel knowing they don’t need a translator.

Wick lauded Palafox’s character – as when the young woman helped pay for her sister’s engineering degree at Cal State San Luis Obispo – and that extended into the professional realm as Palafox took on more responsibility at the store over the past year.

‘A little nudge’

Palafox, a Vintage High School graduate, got her start with Wick after a former running coach, who was also once a store employee, suggested she consider a job with the company.

“I had other jobs and other opportunities to try out different fields, but I couldn't quite get away from being in a run specialty store,” Palafox said. She began at the Napa location, which has since been sold to another former employee, Wick said.

A few years ago Wick floated the idea of retirement, and of ushering Palafox into a leadership role at the Petaluma store. But Palafox was hesitant.

“The conversation had opened up, but I never was fully ready to jump into it,” she said.

But it was “a little nudge, a little shove, a little push” by Wick that helped point her in that direction, Palafox said. Herself an avid runner and mountain biker, Palafox began studying kinesiology at Santa Rosa Junior College, but during the pandemic school “wasn’t quite working out” for her, prompting a pivot towards her professional life and the store.

In March, the opportunity to take on a managerial role opened up, and “that was my window. It was like, ‘It's either now or never Ana. You're gonna start now or never. This is how you're going to learn,’” Palafox recalled.

Her parents backed her decision.

“The big support that they have offered me was just the biggest push that I needed,” she said.

Palafox dove into the hands-on training, which covered everything from running inventory reports on the sale system to making product orders to guiding customers through the custom shoe-fitting process.

"You have to find your own voice and then you have to believe in your own voice. And in the last year I've really seen that“ in Palafox, Wick said.

Past and future

Wick is serious when it comes to sharing knowledge with others, especially in the world of athletics.

“Because it’s all about lifting other people up, right?” she said.

Originally from Canada, Wick competed on Canada’s national judo team, taught the sport, and received her bachelor’s degree in health education and fitness. She lives by the mantra that “Everybody is an athlete.”

As a female athlete, she experienced challenges that male athletes never had to consider, she said.

“I've always been a jock, an unapologetic jock, who fought my way into weight rooms when I wasn't allowed,” Wick said.