Shuttered Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa demolished for new apartments

Sheets of shingle tiles, plywood and other debris were strewn across the ground Tuesday as crews this week began demolishing the long-vacant Bennett Valley Senior Center.

The city-owned facility closed in 2018 as Santa Rosa sought to bridge a multimillion-dollar budget gap.

It has remained boarded up and fenced off as city leaders and developers floated various plans for the site. It has been defaced in the interim, and a fire last October gutted a portion of the structure.

Demolition work began Monday on the south side of the building and will continue through the end of the week.

The 1.9-acre site is being cleared to make way for 62 new affordable apartments at the corner of Bennett Valley Road and Rutledge Avenue in the city’s South Park neighborhood.

Oakland-based Freebird Development is expected to start work on the apartments by May.

The nearly 100-year-old building opened in 1924 as a schoolhouse.

The city Recreation and Parks Department took over operations of the center in 2002.

The council in August 2018 voted to shut down the senior center to save about $54,000 in annual operations costs as the city faced a $14.2 million shortfall. The building was also in poor condition and in need of costly repairs and a consultant earlier that year recommended the city remove it from its portfolio of city-owned assets.

Visits to the center had also dropped since the opening of the new senior wing at the Finley Community Center in west Santa Rosa.

The closure was a blow to the seniors who ate meals and socialized at the center, preferring its activities and proximity.

The council considered opening the property as a homeless center with up to 60 beds as the city’s Sam Jones Hall underwent repairs but that plan failed to get funding from a county entity. The city also weighed using the site to house the safe parking program for people living in their vehicles.

The City Council in 2019 selected Freebird Development to transform the senior center site and three small adjacent lots into housing for low-income renters.

The developer’s initial proposal called for 46 income-restricted studios to three-bedroom units and it was chosen over another, similar proposal that called for just one-bedroom apartments.

Demolition of the building was supposed to start this summer but the fire sped up the work after damaging the integrity of the building.

Pacific Gas and Electric removed gas and electric infrastructure and environmental consultant EBA Engineering began removing hazardous material from the site in anticipation of the demolition.

Freebird will purchase the property from Santa Rosa for $1 later this spring once the developer closes on its construction financing.

The project received planning entitlements in April 2021 under a fast-tracked state-mandated process for affordable housing projects, geared to help alleviate the chronic housing shortage.

Known as South Park Commons, the development calls for 62 units with half set aside for formerly homeless people and the other half for low-income renters who make up to 50% of the area median income, Freebird Development founder Robin Zimbler said.

The four-story complex will feature a mix of studio to three-bedroom apartments, a community room, a courtyard with grills and a children’s play area and an open field where kids will be able to play.

Freebird is developing the project with Allied Housing, a Fremont homebuilder that specializes in supportive housing developments. Allied’s affiliate, Abode Services, will provide social services on site to all residents and intensive case management to residents who previously experienced homelessness, Zimbler said.

Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

Zimbler declined to disclose how much construction is expected to cost until Freebird closes on financing later this spring. Early estimates when the project was first approved put the price tag at $26.5 million.

The project was awarded last year a $15.6 million low-interest loan from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The project also received low-income housing tax credits, funding from the Renewal Enterprise District Housing Fund and the Santa Rosa Housing Authority, Zimbler said.

