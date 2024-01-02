Sick with COVID-19 and the flu: Double infections hit California hard

California's hospitals are getting busier with more COVID-19 and flu patients, some of whom are suffering from both viruses at the same time.

The simultaneous sickness is another wrinkle in an already hectic respiratory virus season. Although hospitals are not nearly as crowded as during the emergency phase of the pandemic, they are becoming increasingly so — with Los Angeles County recently entering the "medium" COVID-19 hospitalization category outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the first time this winter.

"Some of these patients are testing positive for more than one virus — influenza definitely likes to travel with COVID. [And] we're seeing an outbreak of RSV," said Dr. Daisy Dodd, an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

The viral cocktail could also include coronavirus or flu with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, simultaneously. Sometimes a common cold virus, like rhinovirus, is in the mix.

And it's not just the very young and the very old who are getting hit with a double whammy of disease — younger and middle-aged adults have also been afflicted. Dodd said she's seen some patients reporting fevers lasting more than a week.

"Now it seems like everyone has this hacking cough that doesn't want to go away," she said. "It's making them fairly sick and ... it's not very gentle."

For many of the patients who need medical attention, "they're miserable. No doubt about it."

It's hard to say why doctors are seeing a number of viral co-infections this winter, experts say.

"Is it that one lowers the immunity and allows them to catch the other one easily? Don't know the answer," Dodd said. "But we're seeing a lot of 'double whammies' going around."

L.A. County's entry into the "medium" COVID-19 hospitalization category has prompted local public health officials to order hospitals, nursing homes and any other inpatient facility to require healthcare employees mask up while in patient-care areas. Visitors to those facilities are also required to mask up in the same areas.

When a county enters the "medium" COVID-19 hospitalization level, those at high risk of getting very sick should wear a high-quality mask — such as a KF94, KN95, or N95 mask — when indoors in public, the CDC says.

The agency also says that those who live with, or have social contact with, someone at high risk should consider getting a rapid COVID test before meeting with them, and consider wearing a mask when meeting with them indoors.

A negative rapid COVID test result helps reduce, though does not entirely eliminate, the risk of passing along a coronavirus infection. There is a chance that a single rapid test may not detect an infection in its initial stages.

Multiple tests over a time period, such as over two or three days, can be helpful, "especially when the people using the tests don't have COVID-19 symptoms," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

More infected people are being admitted into California's hospitals. For the week that ended Dec. 23, 3,279 coronavirus-positive patients were newly admitted statewide, up 14% from the prior week and the highest weekly tally in 10 months.

New hospitalizations remain considerably lower than last winter's peak, however. And a number of hospitals are not seeing signs of a COVID-19 surge in their intensive care units.

"Our ICUs are busy, but they're not overwhelmed with COVID," said Dr. Tevan Ovsepyan, medical director of the hospitalist program at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

Still, the sickness season continues apace. California's level of flu-like activity — which includes nonflu illnesses such as COVID-19 — recently rose to "very high," one of the worst levels as defined by the CDC, for the first time this winter.

Ovsepyan said that at his hospital, there was an uptick in coronavirus-positive patients about a week and a half ago that has tapered off as of Friday. But, he said, "I don't know what the future will hold, because ... we have New Year's ... and people are getting together. So I'm sure we'll probably see a little uptick."

Other areas in California that are in the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 hospitalization category include the four-county area around the state capital — Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado counties — and several counties in the rural north: Butte, Tehama and Glenn.

The rate at which lab specimens are coming back positive for the coronavirus and flu is continuing to rise in L.A. County. For the week that ended Dec. 23, the most recent available, 23% of specimens tested at surveillance labs came back positive for flu, a jump from the prior rate of 18%. As for COVID-19, 12% of specimens are coming back positive for the coronavirus, an increase from the prior week's 11%.