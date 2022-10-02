SMART adds midday, afternoon rides beginning Monday

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is expanding midday and afternoon service between Santa Rosa and Larkspur beginning Monday.

A southbound train will depart from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport station at 10:22 a.m., according to SMART officials.

A northbound train leaves from the Larkspur station at 12:15 p.m.

Another northbound train will leave Larkspur at 3:27 p.m. to address an afternoon service gap, provide an extra connection to the Golden Gate Ferry and expand service for commuters going to school and work, the agency announced.

Expanded service is expected to benefit ferry travelers going to and coming from San Francisco, officials said.

The ferry departs San Francisco at 11:20 a.m. when heading north and it leaves Larkspur at 12:10 p.m. when returning south.

Weekend SMART trips also have been adjusted to align with ferry service on Saturday and Sunday.

This is expected to make it easier for Sonoma County residents to return home from trips into San Francisco, according to SMART.

There will now be weekend northbound trains from Larkspur at 4:07 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. Those are supposed to link to ferry service arriving in Larkspur at 3:40 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

The last weekend southbound train is now scheduled to depart from the Sonoma County airport at 5:54 p.m. It is scheduled to reach Larkspur at 7:13 p.m. but no ferry ride is scheduled from that point.

Additional information is available by dialing 707-794-3330 or visiting sonomamarintrain.org. Rider alerts are available by texting SMART to 888777.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi