SMART quietly marks 3 years of service, faces ‘clouded picture’ following tax defeat and pandemic

When SMART began service three years ago this month, transit officials, local representatives and an enthusiastic corps of supporters hailed the opening of one of the North Bay’s largest public works projects in decades, touted for a generation as a more efficient and environmentally friendly way to get people up and down the Highway 101 corridor.

The passenger line was the culmination of efforts over 15 years to pass a tax measure, reconstruct a railway and fire up diesel-powered commuter trains in Sonoma and Marin counties for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Three years ago, a lead green-and-gray rail car blared its horn as it pulled before an eager crowd at the downtown Santa Rosa station. SMART was officially underway.

People gather for the opening ceremony of SMART's launch of service at Railroad Square in downtown Santa Rosa, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017

Passengers board the SMART train at the Railroad Square station in downtown Santa Rosa at the launch of service, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017

Since then, the rollout for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit has been marked by major additions: two new stations, including the opening of its southern extension to Larkspur that included 2 miles of newly laid track, plus about 14 miles more of a bicycle and pedestrian path.

But it has also hit significant, and potentially perilous setbacks that are now clouding its future. The latest back-to-back blows came in March, when voters overwhelmingly rejected SMART’s bid for an early extension of its quarter-cent sales tax, its main source of operating revenue. Two weeks later, the county’s coronavirus shutdown to ward off the spreading pandemic led to profound changes in travel patterns and a sharp drop in transit ridership, adding to the serious budget woes already facing SMART.

So, SMART marked its three-year anniversary this past Tuesday with little fanfare and no public celebration. Officials taking stock of the moment point to a $653 million system and a continuing build-out that they say meets promises made to voters when it was approved in 2008, at the outset of the past recession.

The resulting sales tax slump led to a slower, phased launch of service. The line reached its southern terminus at Larkspur last year, and added another stop in Novato. Completion of the extension to Windsor remains on target for the end of 2021.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done and where we are,” said Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager since 2011. “Our history from 2008 is one tremendous challenge after the other. But show me another major project, from the time of the promise of funding until they delivered in nine years … with all the difficulties that we had. In operations, we are 3 years old. We’re a toddler. We’re learning, and we’re only getting better.”

Still, the rebuke delivered by voters in early March was a staggering defeat. SMART’s early sales tax renewal, billed as a way to ensure the system’s survival for the next 40 years, fell 13 points short of the two-thirds majority it needed to pass. The loss set in motion a difficult reckoning for the agency that continues to play out, with the first of several public listening sessions vowed after the election set to take place this week.

SMART officials had to postpone those sessions and host them online because of what came next: a historic global pandemic that prompted stay-home orders in the Bay Area and statewide, hollowing out ridership for SMART and other public transit systems. Nearly all, including SMART, have shifted to reduced schedules, and most have voiced dire concerns about their funding shortfalls jeopardizing future service.

“The situation facing all Bay Area transit operators is extremely serious. We know these are bad times,” said John Goodwin, spokesman for the Bay Area’s Metropolitan Transportation Commission. “It’s clear that everybody is going to suffer a severe financial hit. Federal help for transit agencies is definitely needed.”

’It’s going to be difficult’

The future of SMART, officials said, was already in some question without passage of the tax renewal to help manage rising debt payments tied to construction of the initial rail line. But now, combined with depleted sales tax returns and fare box revenues amid the pandemic, the fledgling commuter rail system finds itself approaching an existential emergency.

“It’s going to be difficult. I can’t say I have the answer and this is what we’re going to do,” said Novato Councilman Eric Lucan, chair of SMART’s board of directors. “We do know that things are going to change as far as people going back to work in offices. If everyone works from home, it’s not surprising that very few people are riding the train. But we do know that public transit plays a very important role in our communities and it’s not time to close up shop or go in a completely different direction.”