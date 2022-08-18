SMART temporarily eliminates parking fees, extends fare reduction

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit announced Wednesday it will continue to offer reduced fares, along with the suspension of parking fees, through June 2023.

Riders will not have to pay to park at SMART-owned park-and-ride sites, and fares will remain $1.50 per zone traveled — a 40% reduction of previous rates, due to concerns over inflation.

“We believe that continuing our reduced fares is the right thing to do,” David Rabbitt, chair of SMART’s board of directors, said in a news release. “With high gas prices and economic uncertainty, we are committed to playing our part in helping North Bay communities manage their budgets and protecting the environment.”

Seniors, youth, low-income individuals and passengers with disabilities receive a discounted rate of 75 cents for each zone traveled.

SMART sells a pass that provides unlimited weekend rides at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, youth, low-income individuals and passengers with disabilities.

There’s also a pass that provides unlimited rides for 31 days, which is only available via a Clipper card — a reloadable smart card used for automated fare collection in the San Francisco Bay Area — that costs $135 for adults and $67.50 for youth, seniors, passengers with disabilities, and low-income passengers.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.