Solano County librarian who became a star to quit job for health reasons

A Solano County librarian who became a breakout social media star with his tales from the library is quitting his job to take care of his mental health. Mychal Threets announced his last day at the Fairfield Civic Center Library will be March 1.

Threets grew up in Solano County and, as a child, went to the library where he is currently the branch head. He has accrued over 1.5 million followers on social media and is known for his Mister Rogers-like positivity and emphasis on learning. In his videos, Threets shares the joys of the library, children's book recommendations and general positive affirmations. Along the way, he's exploded in worldwide popularity, resulting in features in the Washington Post and New York Times.

"Most of the time I'm either just retelling library interactions, library stories," Threets told the Times in January. "And then, apart from that, I just try to give people messages of hope."

Frank discussions of mental health are also frequent topics on Threets' channels. The librarian wrote in a resignation announcement Saturday that "my mental health struggle has been scarily real since I was 8-years-old" and that he will be "prioritizing my mental health" while still pursuing "life joy, book joy & library joy as often as I can."

"The library is a place where everyone belongs," he continued. "This means that sometimes people visit us on their worst days. And on their worst days they take it out on library staff. They curse us out, they threaten us, they make a mess."

Although he will be stepping away from the Fairfield library, Threets does not plan on leaving the world of library advocacy. He said he hopes to speak to Congress about the importance of library funding.

"Library stories are abundant," he wrote on Instagram, "I'm not done being honored to narrate the library's stories. You can struggle and you can have joy."