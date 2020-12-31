Some California health care workers refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine

They are front-line workers with top priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.

At St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Tehama County, fewer than half of the 700 hospital workers eligible for the vaccine were willing to take the shot when it was first offered. At Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, one in five front-line nurses and doctors have declined the shot. Roughly 20% to 40% of the L.A. County's front-line workers who were offered the vaccine did the same, according to county public health officials.

So many front-line workers in Riverside County have refused the vaccine — an estimated 50% — that hospital and public officials met to strategize how best to distribute the unused doses, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said.

The vaccine doubts swirling among health care workers across the country come as a surprise to researchers, who assumed hospital staff would be among those most in tune with the scientific data backing the vaccines.

The scientific evidence is clear regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines after trials involving tens of thousands of participants, including elderly people and those with chronic health conditions. The shots are recommended for everyone except those who have had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients.

Still, skepticism remains.

April Lu, a 31-year-old nurse at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, said she refused to take the vaccine because she is not convinced it is safe for pregnant women. She is six months pregnant.

Clinical trials have yet to be conducted on pregnant women who take the vaccine, but experts believe the vaccine is unlikely to pose a specific risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The agency says pregnant women may choose to be vaccinated.

"I'm choosing the risk — the risk of having COVID, or the risk of the unknown of the vaccine. I think I'm choosing the risk of COVID. I can control that and prevent it a little by wearing masks, although not 100% for sure," Lu said.

Some of her co-workers have also declined to take the vaccine because they've gone months without contracting the virus and believe they have a good chance of surviving it, she said. "I feel people think, 'I can still make it until this ends without getting the vaccine,'" she said.

The extent to which health care workers are refusing the vaccine is unclear, but reports of lower-than-expected participation rates are emerging around the country, raising concerns for epidemiologists who say the public health implications could be disastrous.

A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 29% of health care workers were "vaccine hesitant," a figure slightly higher than the percentage of the general population, 27%.

"Even the name, Operation Warp Speed, draws some concern for people about the rush to push it through," said Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson, an emergency medicine physician at UCLA Health who has received the vaccine. Still, she urged her colleagues to do the same.

"It's certainly disappointing," said Sal Rosselli, the president of the National Union of Healthcare Workers. "But it's not shocking, given what the federal administration has done over the past 10 months. ... Trust science. It's about science, and reality, and what's right."

The consequences are potentially dire: If too few people are vaccinated, the pandemic will stretch on indefinitely, leading to future surges, excessive strain on the health care system and ongoing economic fallout.

"Our ability as a society to get back to a higher level of functioning depends on having as many people protected as possible," said Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch.

Respondents to the Kaiser Family Foundation survey who said they probably wouldn't get the vaccine said they worry about side effects; they lack trust in the government to ensure the vaccines are safe; they have concerns about the role of politics in the development of the vaccines; or they believe the dangers of COVID-19 have been exaggerated.

In online forums, some health care workers throughout the country have expressed frustration over going first — a status some have associated with experimentation.

Nicholas Ruiz, an office assistant at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif., said health care workers wrestle with same doubts and fears and misinformation about the disease as the public. Though he interacts with nurses who treat COVID-19 patients, he's not taking it and knows many others who aren't.

"I feel like the perception of the public with health care workers is incorrect. They might think we're all informed of all of this. They might think that because we work in this environment," Ruiz said. "But I know there's a lot of people that have the same mentality as the public where they're still afraid of getting it."