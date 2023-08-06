Sonoma and Napa county researchers participate in drug trials aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease

Sonoma County neurologist Dr. Allan Bernstein envisions a day when Alzheimer’s disease can be treated as successfully as heart disease or even cancer. That day is far off, he said, but we’re getting closer.

Bernstein, who has been involved in Alzheimer’s research for nearly 25 years, said part of the problem is that up until now, most trials of Alzheimer’s drugs have been conducted on people with mild to severe cognitive impairment. Not surprisingly, recent studies of Alzheimer’s drugs have at best shown only a moderate slowing of cognitive decline.

But Bernstein has high hopes for the latest round of clinical trials of Alzheimer’s drugs, particularly Eli Lilly’s donanemab. Last month, the pharmaceutical company published a study that found the drug significantly slowed the progression of memory and thinking problems in people with very early stages of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Bernstein is one of only a handful of researchers in the Bay Area currently conducting trials on donanemab. Now he is participating in a new Eli Lilly study, “Trailblazer 3,” that examines the drug’s effects on “normal people” — those without any Alzheimer’s symptoms at all, with the goal of preventing onset of the disease, or to dramatically delay it as much as possible.

“This is the first trial where we're trying to prevent cognitive decline rather than treating cognitive decline that's already happening,” said Bernstein, adding that previous trials have failed to stop the progression of the disease.

“What I really want to do is have them not go into that progression,” he said. “The argument I use is that we treat blood pressure before people have a stroke, you don’t wait for the stroke.”

The results of the most recently completed donanemab study, “Trailblazer 2,” were reported last month and showed promising results. Donanemab works to clear amyloid plaque clusters from the brain.

The study separated participants into groups with high and intermediate levels of a protein called tau, which forms “tangles” in the brain after the accumulation of beta-amyloid, another protein. The treatment in Trailblazer 2 consisted of a once-a-month intravenous injection for up to 18 months.

The study found that donanemab slowed the decline in participants’ ability to think clearly and perform daily tasks by 36% compared to a placebo. The company also reported that an estimated 47% of participants stayed at the same cognitive level at one year of study.

Finding an effective, preventive Alzheimer’s treatment would be a game changer, said Elizabeth Edgerly, executive director of the Northern California and Northern Nevada chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It would be the biggest breakthrough in Alzheimer's research ever, period — it would be incredible,” she said.

Growing threat in Sonoma County

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease of the brain that slowly deteriorates memory and thinking skills. According to the National Institute on Aging, late-onset type symptoms first appear in people in their mid-60s but early-onset symptoms, though rare, can occur in people in their mid-30s.

Those with Alzheimer’s have trouble with everyday tasks such as driving, cooking and paying bills. Often, they repeat the same question over and over, lose or misplace things and become confused. More severe symptoms include becoming increasingly worried, angry or violent.

In Sonoma County, an estimated 11,545 residents 55 and older had Alzheimer’s in 2019, according to a 2021 study conducted by UCSF School of Nursing’s Institute for Health and Aging.

The study, prepared for the state Department of Public Health, estimated that by 2025 and 2040 there would respectively be 15,693 and 27,443 residents with Alzheimer’s in Sonoma County.

Though Alzheimer’s doesn’t kill you, complications from it often lead to death. According to state vital records, an average of 262 Sonoma County residents have died of Alzheimer’s every year between 2014 and 2022. Including the 74 so far this year, a total of 2,431 have died of Alzheimer’s complications in the last nine years.

Dr. Eric Grigsby, founder and CEO of Neurovations in Napa, said current efforts to prevent onset of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia are crucial for the North Bay’s aging population. Grigsby’s Neurovations was a research site for the Trailblazer 2 study. He is also participating in the Trailblazer 3 study.

Grigsby, who early in his career was trained in clinical research at the Mayo Clinic back in the 1980s, has been doing clinical trials of various pain and neurological diseases for nearly three decades. His company also provides related educational programs for health care workers.