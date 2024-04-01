Sonoma County asks Sonoma Developmental Center builders for clarity on proposed project

Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and permitting agency, has provided a formal response to the development team selected to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center campus in Glen Ellen, asking for a multitude of clarifications and additional information in a 25-page “completeness review letter.”

“With a project of this magnitude, it’s not uncommon to see a review with this much substance,” Tennis Wick, the Permit Sonoma director, told The Press Democrat in a Zoom interview that also included project planner Wil Lyons and planning manager Ross Markey.

“We’re working from something called a specific plan, but in terms of how two people see a policy document as long as this is, there can be some differences. We feel there are some significant ones that need to be addressed.”

Permit Sonoma is seeking a wide range of updates from Eldridge Renewal, the corporation formed by Napa-based developer Keith Rogal and the Grupe Company, who were chosen by the California Department of General Services to handle the long-anticipated redevelopment of SDC, a former state institution for the developmentally disabled that operated from 1891 through 2018.

Sacramento is allowing Sonoma County to help guide the site development, a rare opportunity for local government as the state sells off one of its properties.

The topics marked for additional explanation in the county request include bicycle access, sewage disposal, riparian corridors, drainage, parking and a wide range of other subjects. The completeness review letter is brimming with phrases like “please describe…,” “please elaborate …” and “please calculate….”

But Rogal, in a brief email to The Press Democrat, agreed that the volume of requests is “not at all surprising” for a project of this magnitude. His tone was upbeat.

“We were pleased to receive a comment letter with the substantial level of detail the county provided, and we view this as a constructive step forward in the planning and approval process,” Rogal wrote.

Eldridge Renewal submitted its proposal Feb. 16. The county had 30 days to ask for clarifications, and Permit Sonoma hit that deadline, with Lyons sending the completeness review on March 15. Rogal’s team now has 90 days to respond. If and when they do, the county has another 60 days to make sure the updated proposal complies with regulations. If it doesn’t, Permit Sonoma will return the plan to the developers for additional work.

The completeness review comprises dozens of individual requests, but the Permit Sonoma team identified a handful of particular importance.

One of them is what the planning agency views as Eldridge Renewal’s overreliance on detached homes with private yards.

“That’s not the aim of the specific plan,” Lyons said of the county blueprint meant to guide the site’s transformation. “There’s a lot of opportunity in that plan for smaller apartment buildings, duplexes, triplexes, spaces of that nature. We would like to see more of that.”

County officials believe smaller, more affordable living spaces are the key to serving the “missing middle” of the local housing sector — the working families and individuals who don’t qualify for subsidized housing but can’t otherwise afford to buy a home.

The specific plan for SDC, passed by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in December 2022, identifies missing middle households as making between 121% and 160% of the county’s median income.

“Missing middle housing should make up 50% of the total market rate housing at the site,” the SDC specific plan reads. “These homes will be accessible for Sonoma County’s middle income workforce, such as teachers and firefighters, to help keep these professionals from being priced out of Sonoma Valley.”

Eldridge Renewal’s proposal calls for 342 detached homes, 56 duplexes, 84 triplexes, 189 townhomes, 174 apartments, 74 mixed-use apartments, 6 cohousing units and 5 independent living residences for people with developmental disabilities.

The Permit Sonoma planners also are convinced that Eldridge Renewal’s plan, while including several parks and garden areas, fails to provide “connectivity” between the 180-acre core campus and the surrounding open space — including 650 acres being deeded to California State Parks.

“We feel the proposal is highly compartmentalized,” Lyons said. “We want to have a full community, where people can enjoy and recreate. And we believe that will ultimately make the development a more compatible neighbor.”