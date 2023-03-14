Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approves winery event regulations

A divided Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday a new set of regulations governing winery events, marking the most significant moment in a decade-long process geared to establish clearer rules for the region’s multibillion-dollar wine industry.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of new definitions and standards for winery events, which will apply to new and modified projects going forward.

The first-of-their kind rules are for projects outside city limits and are meant to limit impacts to surrounding neighborhoods, where uproar from residents spurred county officials to begin policy-making discussions as far back as 2014.

Standards established under the new ordinance include hours of operation, parking requirements, noise limits and food service requirements for wineries and tasting rooms that double as event centers.

Supervisors James Gore, Lynda Hopkins and David Rabbitt voted for the new set of rules.

“At the end of the day I believe in what we just did and I think it is a strong step forward,” Hopkins said. “We have a common set of values here. The industry wants to do the right thing and hold those folks that are being bad neighbors accountable.”

The board wrestled with how to differentiate between a restaurant operation and a secondary food service that markets the industry, like a wine and food pairing, and how to distinguish between an event and activity taking place as part of typical business operations.

The board ultimately voted to accept staff recommendations but with amendments that banned certain activities like meetings, seminars and employee harvest parties from having outdoor amplified sound after 5 p.m.

The board also defined winery events as those taking place outside regular business hours and exceeding regular site capacity.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose district includes Sonoma Valley, one of the county’s premier wine regions, and Supervisor Chris Coursey, the board chair, voted against the recommendations.

Following the vote, Gorin called the ordinance’s passage “more of the same, sadly.”

“I see this as status quo,” Gorin said. “It has not moved the needle forward. We are going to be back where we were years ago — neighborhood groups opposing every winery application and attorneys getting involved.”

Rural residents have sought tighter limits on wineries and tasting rooms to mitigate impacts on traffic, safety, water use and other issues tied to the industry.

The new regulations are set to take effect in 30 days and will apply to new applicants along with applications for revised permits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.