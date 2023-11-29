Sonoma County Board of Supervisors deadlocks on proposed ballot measure to expand lodging tax

Legal concerns jammed up the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors’ bid Tuesday to advance a ballot measure to voters seeking to amend the county’s lodging tax rules to include a broader range of vacation rental and travel booking sites.

The split 3-2 vote in favor of the measure, eyed for the March 2024 ballot, came up one vote short of the threshold county attorneys said it needed to be on solid legal ground.

“We have determined it would be vulnerable to challenge,” Assistant County Counsel Debbie Latham told the board.

The county stood to gain an estimated $1.5 million annually in taxes from the rule change, according to Erick Roeser, the county’s elected auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector.

The two no votes, Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and James Gore, stuck by their stance, citing concerns about the county’s process in rolling out the measure, including notifications to affected rental operators.

The board’s deadlock Tuesday means it will miss the Dec. 8 deadline for any measure to qualify for the March ballot.

Roeser said the earliest the amendment could now appear on the ballot is likely during the November 2024 election. He noted the county could call a special election but “that would be expensive,” he said in a later interview.

“We’ll wait to hear from the County Administrator as far as how to move this forward,” Roeser said.

The amendment would have broadened the county’s transient occupancy tax rules to specifically include “online marketplaces” such as an online travel company, booking site or vacation rental site.

The current rules, which last came to voters in 2016, apply to all lodging operators in the unincorporated area but do not specifically mention “online marketplaces” as being subject to the tax, according to a county staff report.

“There is a disagreement about whether the online travel companies are subject to the ordinance as it’s written,” Latham said.

The amendment would have also added “short term rental” to the ordinance as well as a “non-exhaustive list” of fees subject to the tax, including resort fees, booking fees, cleaning fees and linen fees.

The lodging tax is charged at a 12% rate. Revenue from the tax is dispersed among the county’s General Fund, Community Investment special revenue fund and Measure L fund, which covers fire services, road repair and affordable housing, among other services.

The tax program is overseen by the County Administrator’s Office but the money is collected by the Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector, Roeser said.

The deadlock Tuesday came after county staff first assured the board it required only a simple majority vote Tuesday to place the measure on the ballot.

Latham later advised it would take a four-fifths vote to be on solid legal ground.

The first interpretation was rooted in county staff’s assertion that the proposed amendment would not be altering the 2016 ordinance by changing the rate or imposing a new tax but simply revising its scope.

Hopkins took issue with that interpretation.

“I think it would be hard to say that it’s not a change or an increase to an existing tax measure,” she said.

Before the board’s initial 3-2 vote, Hopkins also said she was “alarmed” there was no community engagement on the proposed amendment. She also expressed frustration that the proposal did not include any effort to gather more detailed data from sites like Airbnb regarding the extent and location of their rentals in the county.

The timing also was a matter of board debate.

While Hopkins described the amendment as “coming out of the blue,” Supervisors Chris Coursey, the board chair, and David Rabbitt said the issue had been a point of discussion for years.

The board directed staff to prepare an amendment to the lodging tax rules last year, Roeser said.

“Clearly, there was a misunderstanding of what the expectation was,” Roeser said in an interview. “There was no intent to not engage.”

Rabbitt and Supervisor Susan Gorin said they supported putting the amendment on the March ballot because they viewed it as closing a loophole — the existing rules specifically call out hotels and resorts but not online vacation rentals, which have exploded in number over the past seven years, and particularly during the pandemic, when the board imposed a temporary ban on new rentals.

The board lifted that cap and approved new regulations in April that established a business license program for vacation rentals and stronger enforcement tools. About 2,400 such short term rental properties were operating in the county jurisdiction at that time, though the number continuously varies, officials said.

The highest number of vacation rentals exist in districts represented by Hopkins, Gorin and Gore.

Rabbitt and Gorin supported taking another vote despite the unlikelihood of it passing with a four-fifths super majority Tuesday.

“I would rather do that than find ourselves discussing a lawsuit in closed session,” Rabbitt said.

But when it came to voting on the measure, Hopkins and Gore wouldn’t drop their opposition.

Roeser said staff in his department collaborated with County Counsel and the County Administrator’s staff over the past year on the measure. He noted that the amendment was one of “many, many things” his department had worked on in the past year.

Roeser could not estimate how much staff time had been spent on the item.

After the board’s deadlock, Roeser approached Latham at the dais to express concern about the crossed wires.

“Everyone did their jobs,” replied County Administrator Christina Rivera who was sitting nearby and overheard.

