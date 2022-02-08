Sonoma County Board of Supervisors delays purchase of Santa Rosa Sears site over lack of finance details

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday delayed authorizing the purchase of a downtown Santa Rosa property eyed for redevelopment as the county’s new government headquarters.

Several board members said it was imprudent to advance the $20.75 million purchase of the former Sears site at the south end of Santa Rosa Plaza without first reviewing the county’s plan for how it will pay for the far more costly construction project.

The new downtown campus, including a pair of new office towers, is expected to cost as much as $55 million a year over 30 years of financing, according to Caroline Judy, the county’s real estate chief.

“Today is a $21 million decision, but it’s not really,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt. “It’s a $1.2 to $1.65 billion decision that we’re making.”

That estimated price would make it among the largest taxpayer-funded capital projects in the region in decades, rivaling the expansion of Highway 101 through Sonoma and Marin counties. The highway widening began in 2001 and is set to finish in about three years at a cost of more than $1.2 billion.

The 7.4-acre former Sears store property is bounded by B street to the east and Highway 101 to the west and includes a three-story parking garage. Until its 2018 closure, the Sears store was an anchor tenant for Santa Rosa Plaza, owned by U.S. mall giant Simon Properties

The county’s move to downtown, from its 82-acre campus north of Steele Lane, has been touted by business interests and boosters as a way to inject greater investment and vitality into the city’s commercial and civic core.

Supervisor Chris Coursey, a former Santa Rosa mayor who represents downtown, has championed the move, and he urged the board on Tuesday not to wait on the purchase.

“This is about doing the right thing for our community, for our organization, for our future,” Coursey said. “If we scrap this right now it’s a shame and an embarrassment for this board and still we will have a need to build a new administration center.”

But the board was not set to review a financing plan for the redevelopment project until March. Rabbitt and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said they would not be able to vote on the purchase Tuesday without seeing that plan.

“I’m being asked to write a blank check for what is at best a concept, and what is at worst just a fantasy,” Hopkins said. “I’d like to be able to vote yes on a plan with clearly identified funding sources”

Rabbitt, who among board members has been most skeptical of the move, added that supervisors had not fully considered how local government services could be impacted by the county’s need to pay for the project.

“We haven’t had that discussion on what is it that we’re willing to give up,” Rabbitt said.

In July 2021, the board selected the Sears site out of three options outlined by staff, including redevelopment of the county’s existing 82-acre complex in northern Santa Rosa. The campus is a collection of one-story buildings dating to the 1950s with a mounting maintenance backlog.

The board settled on the downtown Sears site for its proximity to public transit and the central business district.

Since last summer, county staff have negotiated with the seller, SPS Portfolio Holdings, on a purchase agreement conditioned on the county’s ability to reach parking lease agreements in the Santa Rosa Plaza and city of Santa Rosa garages, and the need for the county to navigate the state’s environmental impact study requirements.

Staff are due to bring a detailed plan on the full redevelopment project before the board on March 1.

Rough plans for the site envision an 18-story building that would be among the tallest in Santa Rosa, as well as a 4-story building and 779 parking spaces on site. A tentative redevelopment timeline calls for moving into the new offices by 2028.

About 1,800 of the county’s 4,000 employees are expected to move to the new offices with the remaining employees expected to work remotely or in satellite centers. The Sheriff’s Office, county jail and courthouse are expected to remain at the current site off Ventura Avenue.

Last year, Hopkins advocated for the county to use the project as an opportunity to create satellite county service centers throughout the county to improve access for rural residents. Tuesday, she expressed her frustration with a proposal from county staff to allocate $1 million for satellite services and a pilot program utilizing a mobile van.

Hopkins, supported by Supervisor Susan Gorin, said she did not think $1 million was enough and asked staff to provide a “holistic vision” for satellite service centers that would be more permanent than a mobile van.

“It’s hard to create a successful model using a part-time van,” Gorin said. “And you still have the challenges of figuring out where you’re going to park the van.”

Gorin, also a former Santa Rosa mayor, added that she understood the worry voiced by Rabbitt and Hopkins over the lack of financial details for the campus project.

“It is really important this board be as united as possible moving something forward,” Gorin said.

