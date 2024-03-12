Sonoma County Board of Supervisors endorses tax measure for child care, health care

A tax measure coming to voters in November to support child care and health care officially has the backing of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to declare support for the measure, which would raise funds through a quarter-cent sales tax, and to authorize Supervisor David Rabbitt, board chair, to issue a formal letter of support.

Rabbitt called the measure an “important upstream investment.”

“It’s important we remind people of that upstream investment, that investment in the kids,” he said during the board’s meeting.

All five board members have independently endorsed the measure and have previously expressed public support, but Tuesday’s vote represented a formal step of public support from the board.

The measure proposes directing 60% of revenue to child care, including pay for employees, workforce growth and expansion of the child care network as a whole.

The remaining 40% would be directed to children’s health and early development programs, including perinatal and early childhood mental health, pediatric screening and treatment, and assisting children facing issues like homelessness.

First 5 Sonoma County, a local child and family services agency, would administer the funds with oversight from an advisory council appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors,” Ananda Sweet, campaign chair for Our Kids Our Future, said in an interview. “I think it’s representative of the momentum we anticipate continuing to gain.”

In January, the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office certified that the campaign collected the required 19,758 voter signatures to qualify for the ballot. Qualifying by voter signatures means the measure needs a simple majority to pass in November.

Sweet hailed the support received so far from registered voters who signed the petition to qualify for the ballot, and from elected leaders who have endorsed the measure.

“I think that people are really looking for a meaningful way that we can support the critical child care crisis in our county,” Sweet said. “And this measure does that.”

In the coming months the campaign will increase its visibility throughout the county as it gears up for the November election, Sweet said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.