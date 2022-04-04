Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to vote on resolution opposing Koi Nation’s casino

The Koi Nation currently has about 90 members, most of whom live in Sonoma County, according to Beltran.

In 1947, the Bureau ordered Koi families to either live on the property or lose their rights to it. By 1950, only seven tribal members and their families remained on the rancheria. In 1956, “the federal government sold off the Koi Nation’s land and treated the tribe as if it no longer existed,” according to the 2019 case.

“But it was uninhabitable,” Beltran said. There was “no water. It was very rocky and you couldn’t grow anything on it, so no one lived there.”

In 1916, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs purchased “Purvis Flat,” a 141-acre tract in Lake County, which became the Koi Nation’s rancheria, according to a tribal history outlined in a 2019 court case.

The Koi tribe signed two treaties in 1851 and 1852 that were supposed to give them land, but those treaties failed to be ratified in Congress, and the Koi people were essentially left landless and squatting on an island, Beltran said.

The tribe was known as the “Lower Lake Rancheria” until a name change in 2012 to better reflect their cultural heritage.

The Koi tribe’s name comes from its original homeland, the village of Koi, and the name means “people of water,” according to Vice Chairman Dino Beltran.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a resolution that both opposes the Koi Nation’s proposed casino and resort outside Windsor and questions the tribe’s historical ties to Sonoma County.

The vote, scheduled for Tuesday, comes after five federally recognized Sonoma County tribes wrote to the board urging supervisors to pass a resolution opposing the Koi Nation’s $600 million planned project.

It would be the third Las Vegas-style tribal gambling destination in Sonoma County.

Letters from the opposing tribes, including two who own competing casinos, argue that the Koi Nation’s roots are in the Lower Lake area of Lake County and that allowing a tribe to establish a casino in Sonoma County would violate federal law.

“Koi Nation's attempts to manufacture a connection to Sonoma County are an affront to Sonoma County tribes such as our own, who have an extensively documented presence here,” wrote Lytton Rancheria tribal Chairwoman Margie Mejia. “Unlike the Koi Nation, my tribe has distinct names and village sites within the County, our stories and traditions are tied to this cultural landscape, and our ancestors are buried here.”

Letters from the Graton Rancheria, owners of the Graton Resort and Casino near Rohnert Park; the Dry Creek Rancheria, which owns the River Rock Casino near Geyserville; and the Cloverdale Rancheria all use the same language and are all dated Feb. 18. Each came to county staff in a FedEx envelope on Feb. 22, according to documents obtained by The Press Democrat through a public records request. It is unclear who originally wrote the letter.

The Kashia Band submitted a similarly worded resolution, dated Feb. 12, to the county.

Koi tribal Vice Chairman Dino Beltran indicated the tribe was blindsided by the resolution.

“Since our fee to trust application was filed on Sept. 15, 2021, the Koi Nation has actively reached out to local elected and community leaders to have an open discussion and inform them of our resort and casino plans,” he wrote in an email to The Press Democrat. “We are surprised and troubled that this resolution was placed by Sup. Gore on the Board’s agenda without any notice to us.”

Supervisor James Gore, chair of the board of supervisors, represents much of northern Sonoma County, including the land off Shiloh Road, where the Koi Nation plans to build.

Gore said he met with Sonoma County’s five tribal chairs individually after the Koi Nation first announced its plans for the casino in September. During those conversations all five tribal leaders said they opposed the project, Gore said.

“In essence, the reason that this resolution is before us in response to those letters, because we’re taking the lead from those other tribes,” Gore said.

Gore said he has not spoken with anyone from the Koi Nation about the resolution.

The item coming before the board echoes the opposing tribes’ letters, referring to the Koi Nation as a “Non-Sonoma County Tribe” in the resolution’s title.

Before drafting the resolution, the county did not extensively study the Koi Nation’s history but reviewed its own records to determine whether there was any prior relationship between the county and the Koi, Gore said.

“There’s no record of any connection or communication between the county and the Koi Nation before this [September] announcement,” said Gore.

The county is also waiting for the U.S. Department of the Interior to determine whether the Koi have any ancestral rights to the land. That process could take years.

A federal ruling on the Koi Nation’s Sonoma County connections would supersede any county finding. But Gore stood by the county’s description of the Koi Nation as a non-Sonoma County tribe.

“I think this is a very fair assessment for a tribe that used to be called the Lower Lake Rancheria,” Gore said.

This map shows the proposed location of the Koi Nation’s casino and resort near Windsor. (Dennis Bolt / for The Press Democrat)

The Koi Nation is one of 109 federally recognized Indigenous tribes in California and is part of the southeastern Pomo people of Sonoma County. Most of its 90 members live in Sonoma County.

Koi tribal officials have said their ancestors were forced from their land by a pattern of genocide, enslavement and diseases that devastated the Pomo people and other tribes. Two federal treaties struck by the tribe were not honored and the tribe’s former rancheria in Lake County was uninhabitable, according to Beltran.

The Koi Nation’s history of pursuing casinos elsewhere is another sticking point for those challenging the project.

The Koi previously attempted to acquire reservation land to build a casino near Oakland International Airport in the 2000s, and made another try on Mare Island, across the strait from Vallejo, in 2014, according to the opposing tribes.