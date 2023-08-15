Sonoma County businesses hold fundraising efforts for Maui fire survivors

A week after wildfires swept across the island of Maui, killing at least 99 people and wiping out the historic town of Lahaina, several Sonoma County businesses are stepping up their efforts to aid survivors who lost everything.

While Santa Rosa chef Gray Rollin is on the ground in Maui cooking and serving meals for fire survivors, his restaurant Belly Left Coast Tap Room is donating all proceeds from merchandise sales to Maui charities, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Belly shirts and hats are available for $40 each at the restaurant, located at 523 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa.

On Wednesday, Windsor Latino market and restaurant Castaneda's Market is holding a paella feast to benefit the Maui United Way and Maui Food Bank, the market announced on Instagram Monday. From 4 to 6 p.m., people can purchase a serving of paella, prepared by the market’s Jose Castaneda, aka the Paella Guy, along with salad and tapenade for $30. On Instagram, the market said its goal is to raise $6,000 “to infuse hope, relief, and a better tomorrow into Lahaina.” Castaneda Market is at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor.

After holding a “swim for Maui” wildfire recovery event at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach on Sunday, Healdsburg Running Co. is planning another fundraiser for the island on Aug. 27. The next event will be a “paddle for Maui” at the beach, according to Healdsburg Running owner Skip Brand. Details about that event will be made available soon.

Sunday’s fundraiser raised about $2,000 plus another $2,000 from online donations, which will go toward the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, Brand said.

Know of other local events to benefit Maui wildfire survivors? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.