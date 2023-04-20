Sonoma County cannabis retailers weigh in on state of local industry

MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2023, 7:22AM
I spent a couple days recently visiting local cannabis retailers and talking to business owners and staff about the lay of the land and state of the local industry.

Tucked into industrial areas and business parks, stores varied in size and aesthetic--some with bright colors and hippy vibes, others more sleek or covert with opaque windows. Clean and organized, in many ways, they resembled any other retail store.

“The biggest misconception people have is that we're still that dark, dank store that you feel creepy going into,” said Laniakea Evans, owner of the muraled 365 Recreational Cannabis dispensary on Mendocino Avenue. “I've had a lot of people very surprised when they walk into our store. I think it holds a lot of people back.”

Evans started in the industry 20 years ago trimming weed as a way to supplement income for a single mom of two kids. From there, she worked her way up overseeing warehouses and greenhouses before helping to open two other shops.

Ultimately, she became owner of 365 Recreational in Santa Rosa that opened on April 20, 2020. The company also has two other locations in Washington State

It’s a tough landscape, and Evans said she thinks changes like allowing for cannabis consumption lounges would be a boon for dispensaries and tourism. Still, she said she’s seen an uptick in sales recently after a period where businesses worried about the effect of rising prices and people cutting back on expenses.

“Cannabis, I think, is one of those things is just always going to be around,” Evans said. “When people have that extra money that's what they're gonna go do, or people that need their medicine, they're going to continue to figure out a way to get it.”

Evans’ and other shops draw a wide range of customers. While older clients make up the largest demographic at 365 Recreational, the shop’s proximity to Santa Rosa Junior College draws a young crowd, too.

Karen Kissler sees a diverse and different clientele who request widely varying products at her two locations, Alternatives and Alternatives East in Roseland and Bennett Valley, respectively.

“It really reflects all of the things that cannabis does,” she said.

Kissler, who credits cannabis for getting her through Stage 3 cancer, started her business 13 years ago, as one of the original dispensaries in Sonoma County. When she first started out during a “very legally challenging time,” she said the city and county were a great support.

She told me she feels grateful for the changed landscape today.

Still, Kissler and others say there are many unique obstacles the cannabis industry faces that can make it hard to succeed.

“It’s a difficult, difficult business,” Kissler said. “I think that people get into it without fully realizing that they have to work twice as hard.”

Stigma remains

For one, cannabis has yet to outlive its stigma, people told me, despite its long and prominent history in the state and its recreational legalization, in California in 2016, and now 20 other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C.

Evans tries her best, she said, to make strong ties with the community to help counteract that. She works with vendors to put on events, and she’s on the board of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and the Living Room, a nonprofit in Santa Rosa that helps women and children.

“I feel like we probably get more push back than other industries and really have to jump through a lot of hoops not just with the city and the county and the state but also with our local neighbors,” Evans told me. “It's never our intention to ruin a neighborhood. It's our intention to better it.”

For Kissler, it took three years to open her Bennett Valley location in large part because of a small but vocal minority in the community, she said, that opposed the project, citing such concerns as increased traffic or luring kids.

“You can explain until you're blue in the face that there are these regulations so we're not allowed to do that,” she told me. She said she hasn’t received any complaints since the store opened last June.

Kissler said she thinks a lot of opposition stems from long-pushed narratives about cannabis. “People have been inculcated for so many years,” she said, “and a lot of it comes out of the Nixon-era war on drugs.”

That sentiment was echoed by other dispensary workers I spoke to that pointed to the much lower scrutiny on alcohol, for example, in their view.

Higher costs and fewer resources

Bias has other broad consequences on the costs of doing business, I was told.

“Because the industry is not given the same respect that other industries are, we don’t see the same funding and the banking and access to loans,” said Moses Flickinger, who owns AfriCali Culture, a cannabis logistics and transportation company, with Tina Fotiní.

Because cannabis is still illegal on the federal level, many resources that new and small businesses, in particular, rely on to get off the ground or stay afloat are off limits. The federally regulated COVID-19 small business grants are just one recent example.

“It’s our biggest hurdle to grow because traditional loans and things have not been accessible to us,” Fotiní said. “This reaches all aspects of the supply chain and industry.”

That’s a big obstacle in a sector that operates in a complex and changing regulatory framework with expensive startup fees and permitting costs.

Owners pointed out that businesses going through the permitting process need to be able to pay rent on a brick and mortar but can’t necessarily be operational, and there’s no guarantee.

“You could be out a year of rent where it’s 10 to 15 grand a month and not get your license,” Evans said. “That is a possibility for people.”

Even for those who are up and running, high taxes have continued to undercut gains, even with some local adjustments.

Kissler said the 27% in local and state taxes is tough to manage for businesses and customers.

“In Bennett Valley and in Roseland, they're different demographics, but they both have challenges affording cannabis now because of inflation, increasing rents and the cost of living,” she told me.

She’s tried to adjust by reducing prices and offering buy-one-get-one deals, which has been possible in part because of long-established relationships with vendors that allow for some flexibility.

“I do not think that a new small business would have those same opportunities,” she said.

At the same time, operators are ineligible for most tax breaks because of 280E, a tax code that blocks businesses involved with Schedule I or II controlled substances, including cannabis, from taking standard deductions.

That increases the costs of, for instance, security, which has become a big concern after a rash of dispensary burglaries and robberies, including at 365 Recreational.

“It becomes very, very expensive to have overnight security and 24-hour monitoring cameras, but it's just one of those things that we have to do,” Evans said. “It comes out of a lot of the operators’ pockets to ensure that we're being taken care of.”

All these hurdles and barriers have some worried that bigger businesses, often from elsewhere, who can afford high costs, heightened security and extensive marketing, will squeeze out smaller operations and those who have traditionally lacked access to as much commercial capital like people of color.

As owners of a Black- and woman-owned business, Flickinger and Fotiní were hoping they would be able to expand their business with the help of state funding for local equity programs meant to eliminate barriers to entry for communities that have been disproportionately targeted by cannabis prohibition and criminalization.

They reached out to Sonoma County when it began exploring development of a local program in 2021.

“We wanted to make sure our voices were represented, especially being that we service all the supply chain,” Moses said.

They never got that opportunity.

Still, they were excited when the county finally announced the start of its program in March with a $687,561 state grant, only to find out that the county’s programs don’t apply within any of the nine cities.

“To skip Santa Rosa is to skip a lot of Black and brown people,” said Flickinger, who is South African. “To not prioritize the folks that have been most marginalized here is a big miss.”

For its part, Santa Rosa received a $75,000 state grant to conduct an assessment which would be used as the basis for a local equity program, if the city decides to establish one. That means a long and uncertain wait for Flickinger and Fotiní. The assessment alone is expected to take another six months, and there’s no guarantee after that.

Despite the uphill battle, those I spoke to had no intention of getting out of the cannabis business any time soon. They were deeply steeped in and excited about their work and shaping the future of the local industry.

“There are some challenges now, but we're just thrilled to being able to do what we're passionate about,” Kissler said.

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

