Sonoma County cannabis retailers weigh in on state of local industry

I spent a couple days recently visiting local cannabis retailers and talking to business owners and staff about the lay of the land and state of the local industry.

Tucked into industrial areas and business parks, stores varied in size and aesthetic--some with bright colors and hippy vibes, others more sleek or covert with opaque windows. Clean and organized, in many ways, they resembled any other retail store.

“The biggest misconception people have is that we're still that dark, dank store that you feel creepy going into,” said Laniakea Evans, owner of the muraled 365 Recreational Cannabis dispensary on Mendocino Avenue. “I've had a lot of people very surprised when they walk into our store. I think it holds a lot of people back.”

Evans started in the industry 20 years ago trimming weed as a way to supplement income for a single mom of two kids. From there, she worked her way up overseeing warehouses and greenhouses before helping to open two other shops.

Ultimately, she became owner of 365 Recreational in Santa Rosa that opened on April 20, 2020. The company also has two other locations in Washington State

It’s a tough landscape, and Evans said she thinks changes like allowing for cannabis consumption lounges would be a boon for dispensaries and tourism. Still, she said she’s seen an uptick in sales recently after a period where businesses worried about the effect of rising prices and people cutting back on expenses.

“Cannabis, I think, is one of those things is just always going to be around,” Evans said. “When people have that extra money that's what they're gonna go do, or people that need their medicine, they're going to continue to figure out a way to get it.”

Evans’ and other shops draw a wide range of customers. While older clients make up the largest demographic at 365 Recreational, the shop’s proximity to Santa Rosa Junior College draws a young crowd, too.

Karen Kissler sees a diverse and different clientele who request widely varying products at her two locations, Alternatives and Alternatives East in Roseland and Bennett Valley, respectively.

“It really reflects all of the things that cannabis does,” she said.

Kissler, who credits cannabis for getting her through Stage 3 cancer, started her business 13 years ago, as one of the original dispensaries in Sonoma County. When she first started out during a “very legally challenging time,” she said the city and county were a great support.

She told me she feels grateful for the changed landscape today.

Still, Kissler and others say there are many unique obstacles the cannabis industry faces that can make it hard to succeed.

“It’s a difficult, difficult business,” Kissler said. “I think that people get into it without fully realizing that they have to work twice as hard.”

Stigma remains

For one, cannabis has yet to outlive its stigma, people told me, despite its long and prominent history in the state and its recreational legalization, in California in 2016, and now 20 other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C.

Evans tries her best, she said, to make strong ties with the community to help counteract that. She works with vendors to put on events, and she’s on the board of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and the Living Room, a nonprofit in Santa Rosa that helps women and children.

“I feel like we probably get more push back than other industries and really have to jump through a lot of hoops not just with the city and the county and the state but also with our local neighbors,” Evans told me. “It's never our intention to ruin a neighborhood. It's our intention to better it.”

For Kissler, it took three years to open her Bennett Valley location in large part because of a small but vocal minority in the community, she said, that opposed the project, citing such concerns as increased traffic or luring kids.

“You can explain until you're blue in the face that there are these regulations so we're not allowed to do that,” she told me. She said she hasn’t received any complaints since the store opened last June.

Kissler said she thinks a lot of opposition stems from long-pushed narratives about cannabis. “People have been inculcated for so many years,” she said, “and a lot of it comes out of the Nixon-era war on drugs.”

That sentiment was echoed by other dispensary workers I spoke to that pointed to the much lower scrutiny on alcohol, for example, in their view.

Higher costs and fewer resources

Bias has other broad consequences on the costs of doing business, I was told.

“Because the industry is not given the same respect that other industries are, we don’t see the same funding and the banking and access to loans,” said Moses Flickinger, who owns AfriCali Culture, a cannabis logistics and transportation company, with Tina Fotiní.