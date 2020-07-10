Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office mulling charges against Tulare builder

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office is nearing a decision on whether it will bring criminal charges against a Central Valley contractor accused of defrauding multiple customers rebuilding in the aftermath of the Tubbs fire.

Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing, of Tulare, whose owners have filed personal bankruptcy, signed roughly 40 contracts with Santa Rosa-area homeowners whose houses were destroyed in that historic October 2017 blaze.

Responding to numerous written complaints about the company from unhappy customers, the Contractors State License Board launched an investigation of Chiaramonte over a year ago. That inquiry, by the board’s special investigations unit, was completed in May. The state board had suspended Chiaramonte Construction’s contracting license on March 25 for failure to maintain workers compensation coverage.

The state board’s findings were submitted to Jill Ravitch, the Sonoma County district attorney, in parts, between May 28 and June 26, “due to the multiple boxes of exhibits and other materials compiled during the investigation,” said Rick Lopes, chief spokesman for the state agency.

Deputy District Attorney David Kim confirmed this week the process of reviewing those materials regarding Chiaramonte is underway.

Kim would not say when a decision will be made on whether or not to prosecute, adding there’s a “sufficient amount” of materials.

“It is certainly a case that is on our radar, a priority case for our office and management,” said Kim, who works in the office’s environmental and consumer law division.

Chiaramonte has been sued by at least four customers for alleged negligence and fraud.

On the state contractors board website, under Chiaramonte’s “complaint disclosure” section, is a list of violations the agency thinks the company committed. They include abandonment of projects, improper diversion of funds, lack of reasonable diligence and willful or fraudulent acts.

While owners Sal and Pamela Chiaramonte sought bankruptcy protection from creditors in the Eastern District of California Bankruptcy Court in April, the company has not.

“My guess,” said Richard Freeman, a Santa Rosa lawyer representing the four couples suing the builder, “is there’s nothing left of the corporation but a shell.”

The Chiaramontes seem willing “to let default judgments be taken against the corporation,” Freeman said, “and then let people try to figure out what the hell they’re going to do with the pieces of paper that say that that corporation owes them money.”

Neither Sal Chiaramonte nor his lawyer responded to multiple messages left for them by a Press Democrat reporter.

Lynette Kronick, an ex-Chiaramonte client, claims the company defrauded her.

Kronick lost over a year and tens of thousands of dollars before firing Chiaramonte in April 2019. Even after hiring a second builder, she still hasn’t moved into her partially rebuilt home on Lavender Lane in the Mark West neighborhood.

She said she still has “meltdowns” connected to those rebuilding delays, especially around the holidays.

Jacqueline Scott, who turned to Chiaramonte after her Larkfield home was torched in the Tubbs inferno, claimed the company was negligent.

So poor was the contractor’s work, Scott said, “we had to rip out an entire bathroom” — one item on a long list of alleged mistakes.

Scott was forced to quit her full-time job with a skin care company, which entailed frequent travel, because she had to stay home and manage her rebuild project.

“I loved that job,” she said. Giving it up has been “a huge loss for me.”

“The emotional toll” of the rebuild effort, Scott said, “has been the hardest thing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.