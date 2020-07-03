Sonoma County edging towards coronavirus watchlist that would force rollback in reopening

The chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors said Friday that she did not expect any new local coronavirus restrictions to be imposed on the cusp of the Fourth of July weekend, though she remained concerned about the prospect of Gov. Gavin Newsom adding Sonoma to a list of counties that are now forced to adhere to stricter state pandemic regulations.

“I think it’s entirely likely that will happen,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin regarding Sonoma joining 21 other counties, including Solano and Contra Costa, that Newsom told Wednesday to close indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, museums and other economic sectors.

“And I think that a lot of those businesses and employees in our community are groaning at the prospect of closing part of our economy down once again,” Gorin said.

Sonoma County is nearing the end of its deadliest week in the pandemic, adding six deaths since Sunday, and the first two among residents younger than 65, pushing the overall toll to 11. Four of the six who died were living at a skilled nursing or residential care facility before their death.

The deaths have come amid a pronounced local, state and national rise in COVID-19 cases — including 131 new cases reported since Tuesday, representing more than 10% of the county’s total tally.

About a third of the county’s overall 1,267 cases have been reported in the past two weeks, including 37 new active cases Thursday. The number of active cases has grown to 637, while 620 people in the county have recovered from the disease.

Gorin acknowledged that she’s heard from community members who are concerned about the trend and its implications for public health — particularly when it comes to people traveling into the area this weekend.

“They are very nervous about us welcoming visitors into Sonoma County, many of them not wearing masks and not being socially distant,” Gorin said of those concerns, adding that she would support the issuing of citations for people who refuse to wear masks in certain public spaces.

Daytime highs in the high 80s are likely to drive crowds to coastal beaches or the Russian River, but state parks on the coast closed their parking lots, sharply narrowing the number of destinations open to the driving public.

A Newsom spokeswoman did not respond when asked whether the governor planned to put Sonoma County on the state watch list, pointing only to a state COVID-19 website that indicated Sonoma County was not on the list as of Friday.

Gorin said it was her understanding that the county wasn’t far off that list. “We’ll get a strong sense whether we’re approaching that by just looking at the number of COVID cases,” she said. “It won’t take much.”

The sharp growth in the county’s case rate per 100,000 — now at about 92 and rising — has been one of the metrics this week that most concerned Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer. She noted that the county also could find itself out of step on several other benchmarks, rising hospitalization numbers for COVID patients and intensive care capacity at hospitals.

Mase, who canceled her public and press briefings on Friday, was not available for an interview, according to a county spokesman, who said her schedule was full.

The Board of Supervisors’ next briefing on COVID-19 and the local response is set for 12:30 pm Thursday, according to county meeting materials.

Both Gorin and Paul Gullixson, the county’s new chief spokesman, demurred when asked whether Mase was planning to impose any new restrictions.

“I’m not aware of any movement in that direction although we certainly are encouraging people to celebrate the Fourth of July from home this weekend and not try to go to state beaches, which are closed, or to county beach areas, which could be maxed out,” Gullixson said in an email. “We also are encouraging people to wear their masks and practice social distancing wherever they end up — except if it’s on their couches at home.”

The two deaths reported Thursday were the first known in the county involving people younger than 65. Though COVID-19 has been detected in people of all ages, its symptoms generally have been more severe among elderly people and those with preexisting health conditions.

Gorin said the county expected to take a stronger stance on its message to residents and visitors about the importance of wearing face masks while in public.

That could take the shape partly through a rollout of administrative citations for those not in compliance — a proposal Gorin said she intended to raise for discussion at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“I think we need to get more serious,” Gorin said. “We’re approaching a more cavalier attitude.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.