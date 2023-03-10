Sonoma County eligible for FEMA assistance due to storm damage

Federal aid could be on the way to Sonoma County in the wake of Thursday night’s potent storm, the White House announced Friday.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration authorizing FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in 34 California counties, including Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake. This assistance is meant to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to mitigate the flooding and mudslides that have accompanied the most recent atmospheric river to blast the state.

Under the declaration, FEMA will “identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the emergency management agency.

The federal government will provide emergency protective measures, limited to direct assistance, at 75% federal funding. Andrew F. Grant has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

