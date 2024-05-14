Sonoma County awards $14.8 million contract to build streets, utilities and sewer lines for Roseland development

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday approved a nearly $15 million contract to begin construction of sewer lines, utilities, streets and other infrastructure supporting Santa Rosa’s long-envisioned Tierra de Rosas development.

The $14.8 million contract, awarded to Santa Rosa-based Ghilotti Construction Co., is part of a larger $40 million development that includes the construction of a one-acre public plaza, a 24,000-square-foot civic-use building in southwest Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood and a “mercado” food hall.

“This work will build the foundation for much-needed housing in an underserved part of our community,” Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt said in a statement.

The mixed-use Tierra de Rosas project also calls for the construction of much-needed housing and includes 75 units of affordable units and 100 units at market rate. The cost of the housing has yet to be determined and is not included in the $40 million price tag.

Earlier this month, numerous city, county and state elected officials held a ground breaking ceremony marking the beginning of infrastructure construction.

During the groundbreaking, several county and city officials noted the substantial delays that have plagued the project, once known as Roseland Village.

Its vision came out of a 2007 urban planning document called the Sebastopol Road Urban Vision Plan, which itself was the product of several bilingual public workshops during a six-month period in 2005.

A decade later, Roseland residents would weigh in on three development proposals for the site during a public forum in summer 2015. Since then, the project moved along at a snail’s pace with the occasional, piecemeal demolition of old buildings.

The city of Santa Rosa annexed the site but the Tierra de Rosas project continues to be overseen by the county’s Community Development Commission, which purchased the 7-acre property for about $3.5 million in 2010.

The project’s infrastructure work is expected to be “substantially completed” by July 2026. Completion of the housing component is dependent on successful financing by the project builder, MidPen’s.

The affordable housing component is expected to start in the first half of 2025 and be completed in 2027, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.