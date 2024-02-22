Sonoma County officials have problems with proposal to transform Sonoma Developmental Center

Eldridge Renewal, the corporation formed last April to guide redevelopment of the beloved and contested Sonoma Developmental Center campus, has submitted its formal application to Sonoma County.

The documents, filed Feb. 16, and including hundreds of pages of analysis, maps and charts, were not immediately embraced by the county.

Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and permitting agency, has signaled its concerns to The Press Democrat — and in informal conversations with Napa-based developer Keith Rogal, who is partnering with the Grupe Company to turn the historic but shuttered and deteriorating state campus in Glen Ellen into a vibrant mix of housing, retail and office space, plus green spaces and a hotel.

“To us, the template is the plan the board (of supervisors) approved,” said Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma, referring to a specific plan for the site approved by the board in December 2022 that envisions just over 600 housing units. “That’s what we’re going to enforce.”

Wick’s office will present a formal response to Eldridge Renewal after a 30-day public comment period, during which residents can weigh in on the redevelopment proposal.

The state, which is selling the core 180 developed acres of the property through its Department of General Services, has selected Eldridge Renewal as builder of choice. But the state will remain on the sidelines for now as Sonoma County evaluates the proposal.

Wick’s criticism is a rare misalignment between Rogal’s team and the county, which has generally been a supportive advocate of the effort to add much-needed housing units at the bucolic site. It was one of the state’s landmark residential institutions for the developmentally disabled, in operation nearly 130 years before closing at the end of 2018.

Whose housing formula applies?

Permit Sonoma is raising several objections to the proposal. The most tangible is related to the number of required affordable housing units, and the guidance Eldridge Renewal used to calculate them.

California law dictates that land being unloaded by the government and converted to housing, as SDC is, must set aside a certain percentage of the living spaces as deed-restricted, affordable units. When a developer satisfies that requirement, they automatically qualify to add a “density bonus” and can boost the overall housing units by 50%.

Eldridge Renewal announced months ago, to the county’s surprise, that it will take advantage of that provision. The company took the maximum 620 units allowed under the SDC specific plan, applied a county ordinance that calls for 20% of new construction to be affordable to lower-income residents and came up with a total of 124 deed-restricted units.

Rogal argues that all of the housing units applied under the density bonus — which increases the total number of units at SDC to 930 — can be market rate.

Permit Sonoma disagrees. The agency contends Eldridge Renewal should be applying a California statute that calls for a quarter of new housing units to be affordable at sites relinquished by the government. And that the same percentage, they say, must apply to the density bonus.

In effect, Eldridge Renewal’s proposal identifies 124 deed-restricted units. The county believes the number should be 232.

“It doesn’t work,” Wick said of Rogal’s formula. “They said it’s because you base the affordable housing on the base zoning, not the density zoning. That is illogical and in conflict with what density bonuses are supposed to do. They are meant to result in more affordable housing, not less.”

Rogal, speaking to The Press Democrat on Thursday, sounded confident Eldridge Renewal had used the right formula. He cited California Government Code 65915, and specifically a section that says the calculation for total dwelling units “excludes a unit added by a density bonus awarded pursuant to this section.”

“The language seems straightforward,” Rogal said.

Keith Rogal at his townhome located at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

If the developer and the county wind up at odds over the number of affordable units, he said, the California Department of Housing and Community Development will play referee.

“There’s a body that sets those laws and rules — the state,” Rogal said. “We’ll seek their guidance. Whatever they determine is the correct way to interpret that, that’s how it will be built.”

Debate over housing, hotel placement

Permit Sonoma has other problems with the Eldridge Renewal application, especially the preponderance of free-standing, single-family homes and the siting of a hotel that is permitted under the specific plan.