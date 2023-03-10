Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase to resign in April

Dr. Sundari R. Mase, who led Sonoma County’s public health response to the coronavirus pandemic, acting as its chief medical officer and top health policy authority through a deadly and politically explosive global crisis, is set to step down from her post next month.

An infectious disease expert who joined the county at the outset of the pandemic in early March 2020, Mase is resigning effective April 7, according to a email she sent Friday to the Board of Supervisors.

The two-sentence notice gave no additional information about her decision to step down.

Mase, 56, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

As health officer, Mase, who answers to the Board of Supervisors, used broad state-established authority during the pandemic to issue stay-home orders, limits on public gatherings and mask mandates that dominated the county’s response to the crisis.

Those measures proved deeply unpopular at times with a restive public and many in the business community, exposing Mase and other county officials to sharp attacks by critics who said the county’s response weighed too heavy on individual rights and was ruinous for the local economy.

But many of the same measures were widely adopted in other Bay Area counties and throughout the state, and experts said they helped limit deaths and more serious and widespread illness.

By last month, Sonoma County had recorded 545 COVID-19 deaths. Infections continue to trail off, and both the state and county’s public health emergencies tied to COVID-19 ended Feb. 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.