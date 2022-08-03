Sonoma County hosts fourth Drought Town Hall on Thursday

Sonoma County will hold its fourth virtual town hall on the ongoing drought Thursday. This session will be focused on emergency planning, Russian River curtailments and a new program in Windsor offering residents access to free recycled wastewater for their use.

The online session, hosted by the county and Sonoma Water, is part of an effort to raise awareness about the drought and its impact around the county after three successive years of below-average rainfall. The first six months of 2022 were the driest in 128 years, according to the county.

The town halls are held on the first Thursday of each month. They last about an hour and include a panel of experts focused on particular subjects who are available to answer participants’ questions.

Thursday’s 4 p.m. meeting will be streamed on Zoom and on the County of Sonoma Facebook page.

A Spanish translation version will be streamed on the County of Sonoma YouTube channel.

Register in advance to pose questions live on Zoom or email questions to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.

