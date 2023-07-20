Sonoma County judge orders Yeti Coolers to pay $40,000 in false advertising case

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge in Santa Rosa has ordered a Texas cooler company to pay $40,490 in a false advertising case filed in Sonoma, Napa and Alameda counties.

The July 11 ruling by Judge Brad DeMeo stems from a lawsuit against Yeti Coolers, which was filed June 29 by consumer protection units from the various counties’ District Attorney’s Offices.

According to the civil complaint, Yeti Coolers failed to deliver products by specific dates advertised to customers during holiday promotions.

Prosecutors alleged false advertising and unfair competition over the past three to four years.

Officials with Yeti Coolers cooperated with the investigation and issued refunds and discount coupons after correcting the issue, according to the Sonoma county District Attorney’s Office.

“Our Environmental and Consumer Law Division is dedicated to making sure that consumers receive products or services as advertised and that companies accurately represent those goods and services in accordance with California Law,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement announcing the judge’s order.

As per DeMeo’s judgment, Yeti is required to clearly present disclaimers related to delivery dates and cannot offer to deliver products by specific dates without taking “good faith steps” to ensure that happens, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A Yeti Coolers representative could not be reached for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi