Sonoma County Library recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. A countywide public library, with 16 locations, we provide free access to knowledge, information, education and entertainment to all.

Describe the business/company’s initiatives or programs focused on diversity, equity, and belonging. All library programs and services are free to all; there is no income barrier to participation. We translate outreach and marketing materials into Spanish. We lend ChromeBooks and Wi-Fi hot spots to support those who have limited internet access due to geographic or income limitations.

We actively design programs and services that serve disadvantaged communities. We have bilingual staff in every library. We support the LGBTQIA community, in programming and services. We have adopted public statements of inclusivity and anti-racism, and we utilize a Racial Equity Lens guideline document when evaluating new programs and services.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. The library supports internal teams that focus on diversity, equity, and belonging. Our Racial Equity Team, Latinx Advocacy Team, and Queer Advocacy Team meet regularly to plan programming and provide valued input to library administration. We have a nationally respected diversity and equity consulting firm (Be The Change) on contract to provide training and support to library staff as we work toward continual improvement. We pay a premium to bilingual staff who use their language skills at work.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. We have a high percentage of bilingual and bicultural staff, and emphasize this in recruiting. We run an ongoing Net Promnoter Score survey and our approval ratings are over 90%; comments from customers often acknowledge our diverse collections, programs, services, and staff. Sonoma County Pride recognized the library at the June 2023 Pride Festival. We have staff dedicated to working with local schools to enrich programming and promote literacy and inclusion.

What steps has the business/company taken to address any challenges or areas for improvement? We recognize the libraries have not always been diverse, inclusive, and equitable. Our public statement of Inclusivity notes that "to achieve the change we wish to see, we must take accountability for the ways we have hurt our community by maintaining the status quo and we must commit to providing racially equitable service by eliminating practices and procedures that contribute to systemic racism" in libraries. More specifically, we recognize that we must continually grow and improve, be humble and listen.