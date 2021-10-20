Sonoma County mulls lifting indoor mask mandate for vaccinated groups

Sonoma County health officials on Tuesday floated a plan to lift the current indoor mask mandate for vaccinated groups, ahead of a Bay Area plan to do away with the mask rule by year’s end.

During a COVID-19 update to the Board of Supervisors, Dr. Sundari Mase said the county’s current masking rule could be amended to exempt “stable cohorts of fully vaccinated individuals.”

That could include offices and other workplaces, as well as gyms, fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, college classes and other groups that meet regularly. The exemption would apply to groups of no more than 100, where all are vaccinated and gather on a regular basis.

The locations should not be accessible to the general public, health officials said.

“It has to be a stable cohort,” Mase said. “It does not, say for example, apply to a hair salon or nail salon because those kind of facilities get different people every single day coming into their indoor space.”

In addition to verifying that all individuals are fully vaccinated, the employer, host or group organizer must maintain a list of all people present and control access, officials said.

Paul Gullixson, a county spokesman who has been working closely with the public health division, said the language of the health order exemption is being finalized and will be publicized as soon as possible. After the supervisors’ meeting, Mase said she hopes to issue the exemption by the end of the week.

But Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said that for county employees the proposed amendment, with all its requirements, would likely require a “meet and confer” process, meaning it may have to be negotiated with employee unions. “It’s not just as simple as passing a new mandate and taking our masks off,” Batton said.

She said her initial recommendation would be for the county to hold off on lifting the mask mandate for county employees until the end of the year. That’s when jurisdictions in the Bay Area are expected to meet certain criteria for lifting the indoor mask rule.

Mase said such concerns are reasonable for large employers such as the county. She said the goal of the exemption is to provide relief and flexibility to small operations and groups.

“This is really meant for small businesses that are losing clients due to the mask mandate,” she said.

During supervisors meeting Tuesday, public health officials released the first data on the number of COVID-19 vaccine boosters administered in Sonoma County since they first became available on Sept. 24.

As of Oct. 17, 15,978 booster shots have been given locally, with vast majority, 11,880 doses, going to people 65 and older. People between 50 and 64 have received 2,204 doses and residents 18 to 49 were given 1,984 shots.

Officials said there are still 27,538 people 65 and older who are eligible for a booster. A little more than 45% of that these people received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are not currently eligible for a Pfizer booster.

Boosters are currently available and recommended for adults aged 65 and older; adults 50 to 64 with underlying health issues; and younger adults with chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart conditions.

County health officials and medical professionals continue to urge those who have not been vaccinated to receive their first and second dose. Dr. Michael Vollmer, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist and Regional Epidemiologist for Kaiser Permanente in Northern California, said the vaccine has greatly reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among those 65 and older.

Vollmer said the risk of severe illness and hospitalization increases as age increases. “As we age, people have waning immunity,” he said. “It’s not as robust as it is for someone 20 years old.”

The most vulnerable, he said, are older people with compromised immune systems, as was the case with Colin Powell, the former U.S. Secretary of State, who died on Monday from COVID-19 complications. Powell, 84, had been previously diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a malignancy of a certain type of cell that plays a key role in a person’s immune system.

