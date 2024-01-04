Sonoma County officials struggle to embrace state law on home kitchen operations

Alice Waters revolutionized the farm-to-table movement, and Elena Zelayeta put Mexican-American cooking on the national map. Salome Arenas tried follow in their footsteps — to blend the two traditions into an experience that may be the heart and soul of Sonoma County.

And she did for 30 years, until a neighbor’s complaint about parking led investigators to people at tables and chairs outside her home, enjoying food she had cooked.

Sonoma County Environmental Health shut down her home kitchen operation Sept. 8, 2023, citing unpermitted food sales.

She could still be in business today had the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors opted into certain state legislation in 2021.

This law is different than most. Individual health departments — usually at the county level — can choose whether or not they want to allow home kitchens. The California Retail Food Code allows counties to grant permits to home kitchens for retail operation, but it does not not require it.

Assembly Bill 626 created a new business entity called micro enterprise home kitchen operations, or MEHKOs, to allow people to cook food in their home and serve it to diners and for delivery.

It seemed the county was close to signing onto the law. Letters of support from Sonoma County mayors in 2019 and 2020 excited advocates.

Then, in mid-2021, city managers shot down the efforts, offering hypothetical concerns about grease traps, parking and the inability to impose more restrictions on the already highly restrictive California Retail Food Code regulations.

Now, Arenas’ son, Juan Carlos, is advocating for Sonoma County to pick up where it left off three years ago and opt into the new California law that would give operations like Salome’s the ability to thrive.

Four of the Bay Area’s nine counties — Solano, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Alameda — have opted into the state regulations to allow residents to cook and sell food from their homes.

Environmental health departments in Napa and San Francisco counties have said there are no plans for their counties to opt in at this time. Contra Costa and Marin counties are in the review process.

Sonoma County’s plans to adopt the regulations are up in the air.

A South Bay test kitchen

Santa Clara County supervisors unanimously opted into MEHKO in March 2023 and began issuing permits in April. They’re starting a three-year pilot program with no limit on the number of applications or permits issued.

Elizabeth Tobin, senior environmental health specialist and MEHKO program manager for Santa Clara County, said she didn’t get too much pushback during their extensive outreach efforts.

“The only concerns were, you know, maybe like noise complaints (or) traffic being increased where they're going to be having the MEHKO,” she said.

Those concerns came from a few individuals, she said, and since permitting began, none of the 52 permitted home kitchens have had any direct complaints.

Santa Clara can still enforce its county ordinances, like noise and nuisance.

“I kind of equate it to, like if they were going to be having a party at their house, you know, that they should treat it like that,” Tobin said, “you know, be respectful of your neighbors.”

As for food safety, Tobin is less worried about a MEHKO than a commercial kitchen where things like reheating prepared food happens.

In a micro-enterprise home kitchen operation, everything happens in a day: prepping, cooking, serving and consuming. MEHKOs also can’t use specialized food processes — like smoking as a method of food preservation or curing — or serve raw oysters or raw milk, among other restrictions.

This all dramatically reduces the risk for consumers contracting foodborne illness, she said, which also makes the once-a-year inspection sufficient. Higher risk brick-and-mortar restaurants that do a lot of reheating and cooling typically have three inspections per year.

Marilyn Underwood, Santa Clara County’s director of Environmental Health, said she expects the program to keep going beyond its pilot unless it becomes more disruptive to community members.

But Tobin said they knew that home kitchen operations were selling food.

“We all know that it's happening. People are doing it. And so this is a route, now, for people to do it legally,” she said. Whereas before, “this wasn't an option for people.”

By opting in, they knew they could add more protection for consumers eating at home kitchens already in operation by mandating inspections and food safety training.

“After someone gets their permit, a lot of them are just like, ‘Oh, this has been like a dream come true,’” she said.

“Contra Costa Health is working on a plan to implement a microenterprise home kitchen operation program in Contra Costa County. We expect to present our finalized plan ... in early 2024 and will be able to provide more information after that,” said Karl Fischer, a spokesperson for Contra Costa Health.

Napa County Environmental Health Manager Stacey Harrington has said her county will not be opting in, citing concerns with the language of the bill and safety concerns raised regarding kitchen hazards and the inability to further regulate the tiny in-home operations.

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said in response to an email request for an interview by The Press Democrat: “I think that no one from my district has expressed an interest on this. Thanks for askin.”

Viviane Bauquet Farre, a Sebastopol resident and one of Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ constituents, said she would very much like the county to opt-in.

Bauquet Farre is part of a documentary that has been tracking the MEHKO movement for some time. She runs a tiny farm and delivers community supported agriculture boxes, but would like to be able to add prepared foods to her offerings.

A few years ago she reached out to Hopkins about the opt-in legislation.

She remembered submitting a public comment at a hearing in 2021 where she said, “Linda Hopkins was the only one was remotely open to it; everybody else was not open to opting-in at all.”

Hopkins suggested revisiting the legislation a year later, said Bauquet Farre, but she got busy with her farm and lost touch with the movement.

Pushing Sonoma to opt-in

Sebastopol resident Rachael Kanterman joined efforts early on to get the county to opt into the 2019 bill.

She said it started when she read some articles about the bill.

She had moved from Marin County and was trying to build community through potluck dinners. A friend of hers, Deb Ramirez Rock, educated her about underground home kitchen operations in Sonoma County.

“She was explaining to me all the challenges, particularly in the Latino and Latina community, of people that were cooking food for their neighbors and trying to sell it, you know, to make a little extra income,” said Kanterman. “They were getting in trouble because they didn't have a commercial kitchen and they weren't certified.”

She said when she learned about the new addition to the California Retail Food Code, she reached out to Hopkins’ office to encourage opting-in.

After meeting the supervisor, Environmental Health and the county permitting agency, Kanterman got to work, she said, making phone calls and whipping up support while also working a full-time job.

Kanterman, 55, remembers being at the Healdsburg City Council meeting March 2, 2020, when they authorized support for MEHKO.

A few months later, a second meeting took place with Kanterman, Hopkins, Environmental Health, Sonoma Permitting, the director of Cook Alliance and a home cook.

“At that second meeting a couple months later, (Hopkins) was still very much supportive,” she said.

Everything seemed to be on track. But then a couple months passed, and “it just sort of died,” Kanterman said.

Like so many things that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, enthusiasm stalled. The lines of communication about MEHKO went dark.

“After investing, you know, six months of my personal time, you know, in efforts to try and move this forward, I pretty much had to stop, because I just wasn't getting anywhere,” Kanterman said.

So, she walked away.

In the end, she helped secure letters of support from four mayors — of Petaluma, Sebastopol, Cotati and Healdsburg — along with local organizations, Farm to Pantry and North Bay Jobs with Justice.

Kanterman advocated for allowing MEHKOs until September 2020. She said she is no longer attached to advocacy efforts and that she doesn’t plan to proactively advocate on behalf of the legislation.

Still, she said she hopes the county opts into MEHKO.

In a letter dated July 26, 2021, then-Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton reached out to city managers to request their respective city’s position on MEHKOs.

City managers in Sonoma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Windsor withheld support.

At the Sept. 14, 2021, Board of Supervisors meeting Christine Sosko, director of Environmental Health, presented two policy options: to opt-in or not.

Hopkins and Supervisor Chris Coursey, who represents the district where Salome Arenas lives on Moorland Avenue, championed a pilot program to allow for MEHKOs. Gorin and Supervisor David Rabbitt were reluctant to move forward on opting into the program or rolling out a pilot.

“I’m assuming from the discussion, we were talking about a home kitchen and not a taco truck in somebody’s driveway?” Gorin said during the meeting. Silence followed.

It’s now just over two years later and the county has not opted into the state legislation.

But Hopkins indicated she plans to reintroduce MEHKO discussion early this year when the new policy calendar will be created.

A clear need in the county

Juan Carlos Arenas said there are almost a dozen more micro enterprise home kitchens currently operating in the region. For their protection, he would not disclose any names or locations.

He said some families running micro operations are using the funds raised to help their children attend elite universities. He previously told The Press Democrat that his mother’s business helped put him and his siblings through school.

Before Thanksgiving, a brief search on social media brought up myriad home kitchens taking pre-orders for holiday meals and tamales.

Salome Arenas’ micro enterprise home kitchen was shut down by the health department after a neighbor reported her to the Sonoma County Environmental Health.

The complaint, made Aug, 11, 2023, was called in by a neighbor, according to documents obtained by The Press Democrat.

“His neighbor is selling food out of his house Saturday and Sunday. 200 people coming to get food, blocking view of the road so it is dangerous to drive. Selling food like tacos, quesadillas, etc for over one year,” the complaint read.

Juan Carlos said he had a dispute with his next-door neighbor over parking. But the neighbor said he didn’t call in the complaint.

The office of state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, reached out to Sosko — the county’s Environmental Health director — to see what could be done to help the “situation with Salome Arenas,” according to documents obtained by The Press Democrat.

“We certainly support a framework that lets hard-working entrepreneurs follow their dreams and open up shop as a licensed business with health and safety guardrails in place,” McGuire said in a statement to The Press Democrat.

A meeting was set up with the state senator, county officials and Juan Carlos.

Juan Carlos said every time someone tried to provide county officials with a way to move forward on opting into the legislation, the county had a reason why it wouldn’t work.

Juan Carlos said after 2 1/2 hours, he came out of the meeting feeling “they're just not gonna do it. No matter what.”

“It's very shameful to be honest,” he said.

A California dream come true

Matt Jorgenson, a recent Graton resident, helped write the MEHKO legislation passed in 2019 and amended last year. He founded Cook Alliance in 2018 and is currently the resources and technology director. The organization has been a major player in getting MEHKO legislation on the books and amended.

Originally businesses were limited to making up to $50,000 per year and could serve up to 30 meals a day or 60 meals per week. Amendments have since increased those figures to $100,000, 60 and 90, respectively.

His efforts to help home cooks started around 2014 — mostly coaching and providing support for people who operated informal food businesses, he said.

As the gig economy was ramping up, Jorgensen and his co-founders created an app called Josephine to help match informal restaurants with hungry people.

The app had brief success before they had to close their operation — they found it was not financially sustainable and investors hadn’t signed up for a “long-term policy effort,” he wrote in a Medium blog post.

Jorgenson and his co-organizers realized that if they wanted to move forward they were going to have to amend the California Retail Food Code — a 139-page section of the state’s health and safety code that governs all retail food spaces.

Jorgensen remembers as early as 2015 going into the Oakland-based Sustainable Economies Law Center’s free legal clinic “and just like, we opened a blank legal document, and we were like, what would we want in legislation?”

The first thing was to decriminalize informal home kitchens, he said. They found a State Assembly member, Cheryl Brown, who formerly represented portions of Riverside and San Bernadino counties, to introduce the legislation. Jorgensen said it was immediately shot down.

Jorgensen’s group formed a working group in 2016 that included Environmental Health regulators called the California Comprehensive Directors of Environmental Health.

The group’s membership is composed of the Environmental Health directors from all 58 California counties and four California cities, according to its website.

Their stated goal is to “protect public health, enhance safety and safeguard the environment.”

Jorgensen said he would love to see the state make MEHKO permitting a permanent and mandatory part of the retail food code. Setting up an opt-in method was a big concession they made to get the legislation passed in 2019, he said.

“So basically, we've just had to be patient, but I do think that's the way things are headed. And the early results are really good from the 15 or so counties that have opted in,” said Jorgensen.

Push back, pull forward

One of the concerns about allowing MEHKOs in Sonoma County cited at the 2021 Board of Supervisors meeting was the number of vacant storefronts in downtown Santa Rosa, and the worry that micro enterprises might create too much competition and siphon away customers from existing commercial districts.

Raissa De La Rosa, the former deputy director of economic development for the city of Santa Rosa, said the idea that MEHKOs will take business from downtown restaurants is unfounded.

“I don't choose between getting something for pickup that somebody has created for me versus going to sit-down dinner downtown? Like, that's not the competition,” she said.

De La Rosa said the letter of support for MEHKOs submitted in 2021 still stands and the city of Santa Rosa still supports creating a pilot program. Until that happens, however, there’s nothing else to be done.

The only solutions the county could offer Salome Arenas was to open a restaurant, get a taco truck or open a catering business, Juan Carlos Arenas said.

Salome Arenas has already said those options don’t work for her. The expense is too large and she’s too old to start a restaurant and, if she did, there’s no guarantee it would last.

Restaurants are expensive to start up, said De La Rosa and notoriously hard to keep open. A third of new restaurants created in the U.S. fail, according to researchers with the Dick Pope Sr. Institute for Tourism Studies.

In the meantime, Salome Arenas and her son are teaching their tamale-making class at Sonoma County libraries. Juan Carlos said people can sign up and learn more on the county public library website.

All of Salome’s classes are filled December to February.

Beyond signing up for classes, Juan Carlos Arenas said people looking to provide support can “let the county know, the health department know that, the (MEKHO) legislation is needed in the community.”

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.

