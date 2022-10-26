Sonoma County pageant organizer, on-air personality named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Crystal Diamante of Miss Latina Wine Country and other ventures is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Diamante submitted:

About me

Miss Latina Wine Country (MLWC) was designed to be unique from other pageants. The purpose is to uplift, motivate and empower young Latinas in Wine Country and the North Bay.

I have won over many harsh critics of pageantry, as they see the outcome as positive for these young women. The Diamante Women Mixer was founded by as a way to bring women entrepreneurs together at the tail end of the pandemic.

Little Miss Princess Grapevine allows young girls to learn self-defense skills, a choreographed dance that includes some of those self-defense skills.

What qualities do you think makes a strong leader, and how do you embody these qualities?

I feel that I have a comprehensive approach to determining what our community needs. I’m a extremely strategic and critical thinker. I see trends with ease and then I work with key stakeholders to develop a plan and then execute it.

I do feel I’m extremely disciplined and tenacious. I don’t take no for answer once I feel confident in my decision. I will make it happen. I have the ability to collaborate, lead and I’m the first to volunteer if help is needed. I’m direct in my communication, I accept responsibility and believe in holding others accountable. I’m also extremely solutions oriented.

What do you see as your biggest accomplishment?

I feel the success of Miss Latina Wine Country, Little Miss Princess Grapevine and Diamante Women Mixer are some of my biggest accomplishments. I’m an empowered woman, who empowers other women.

Quotable

“I feel my biggest obstacle has been to get other community leaders to see the benefit of my programs and how they help not only the Latino community, but the community at large.

“I feel the success of my participants has a multiplier effect. They go on to help and empower others and have successful careers and an improved quality of life.”