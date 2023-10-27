Sonoma County Pride president named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? One personal achievement I am incredibly proud of is successfully running two e-commerce websites for the past 20 years. Throughout my journey, I have embraced the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-evolving world of e-commerce. With unwavering dedication and a passion for innovation, I have navigated the dynamic online landscape, adapting to shifting market trends and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Running e-commerce websites for such a long period has demanded a unique blend of business acumen, adaptability, and perseverance. I am a strong advocate for fostering diversity and inclusivity in business. I firmly believe in the power of diversity to drive innovation, inspire creativity, and create a culture of collaboration.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? As the President of Sonoma County Pride, one personal achievement that stands out is our success in growing our annual event from 1500 attendees to over 7500 in 2023. Through our dedicated efforts, we have worked tirelessly to create a safe and welcoming space for people of all backgrounds, celebrating diversity and fostering a sense of unity within our community.

One of our primary goals is to build bridges with other groups and organizations. By forming strong partnerships and collaborative relationships, we aim to breakdown barriers and stereotypes, promoting understanding, acceptance, and equality for all.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? I enjoy spending time with my husband, Joseph Kren-Mora. I am an avid Star Trek fan, and its positive outlook on the future of the human race. Star Trek's emphasis on diversity and inclusivity in its storytelling and casting choices has greatly influenced my perspective on diversity in business.

Just as the crew of the Starship Enterprise thrives through the collective contributions of its diverse members, businesses can flourish by embracing and celebrating the diverse backgrounds and ideas of their employees.