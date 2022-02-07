Sonoma County prosecutors lay out evidence against PG&E over the Kincade fire. What’s at stake?

Beginning this week, a Santa Rosa courtroom will become the next battleground for prosecutors who hope to prove that the 2019 Kincade fire, sparked by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power lines, was a criminal act by the giant utility.

Sonoma County prosecutors are pursuing 30 felony and misdemeanor charges against California’s investor-owned electrical utility for its role in the fire, which scorched more than 77,000 acres, displaced nearly 200,000 people and destroyed 174 homes.

A preliminary hearing in the case begins Tuesday and is expected to last as long as 15 days, during which prosecutors must prove to Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste that they have enough evidence to support the charges and allow a trial to move forward.

PG&E has denied criminal culpability but has accepted a finding from CAL FIRE that its line sparked the flames. The utility looks “forward to our day in court,” a company statement Friday read.

The case pits Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office, with a current annual budget of $33 million, against a publicly traded company with a market value of $27 billion and nearly $100 billion in assets.

Ravitch has indicted the corporation itself, meaning no individual will go to prison if prosecutors secure convictions.

Instead, the prosecution is an attempt to label the company as not just negligent in actions that sparked a major wildfire, but criminally so.

“For Sonoma County this is not about the money,” said Catherine Sandoval, a law professor at Santa Clara University, and a former commissioner on the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates the monopoly utility.

In May, PG&E paid $31 million to Sonoma County and the cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg for government damage. In public filings, it has disclosed estimated liabilities as high as $800 million from the fire.

If Ravitch’s office is successful, any fines the utility may pay would likely be far less than the estimated liability, Sandoval said.

“This is about accountability for reckless behavior,” she said.

Last month, a federal judge released the utility from a five year probation following criminal convictions over a 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno.

PG&E reform advocates criticized the decision, arguing it robbed the public of a key cudgel for holding the utility accountable over wildfires.

But federal prosecutors pointed to prosecutions like Ravitch’s as the next step when they chose not to pursue a probation extension.

Among the charges are environmental crimes that have never been prosecuted against the utility for its role in sparking a mega wildfire. Urioste likely scheduled the unusually long preliminary hearing to consider such novel legal questions, according to legal observers.

The Kincade fire, which grew to 77,758 acres, raged for two weeks and triggered the largest mass evacuation in county history at more than 190,000 people. Flames threatened Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor and northeast Santa Rosa. The blaze destroyed 174 homes and a total of 370 structures, including winery and farm buildings.

Prosecutors initially brought five felony charges and 28 misdemeanor counts against the utility. Those charges ranged from felonies for “wildfire smoke and related particulate matter and ash” that resulted in lung damage to two minors. The 23 misdemeanor counts were for health violations over poor air quality.

In an amended complaint filed ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors shifted the charges from five felonies to eight, while decreasing the total number of charges against the company from 33 to 30.

The felonies include three counts of recklessly and unlawfully starting a fire that caused “great bodily injury“ to six firefighters and burned structures and forested land. Five additional alleged felonies are violations of air pollution laws. PG&E is charged with emitting contaminants in the form of wildfire smoke and ash that damaged public health and specifically caused great bodily injury to both a minor and adults.

An October, 2021 report from the utilities commission’s enforcement division found that PG&E left a high-voltage transmission tower energized for over a decade after it should have been shut off and removed. “PG&E left abandoned equipment energized for thirteen years even though that equipment provided no benefit or convenience to the public,” the report concluded.

PG&E failed to properly maintain the line even after other fire starts and its own internal rules indicated operators should have known to do so, the report concluded. In addition, jumper cables were left unsecured and deteriorating over time. The fire began when one of the cables broke and arced against the tower during extreme winds, sending sparks raining down on parched vegetation below.