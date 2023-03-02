Sonoma County pruning contest marks 1st year for all-women competition

Natividad Santana felt a mix of nervousness and excitement as she stood in a quiet Healdsburg vineyard Wednesday morning.

Though she was nervous — and chilled by the brisk morning air — she was sure about one thing: Her pruning skills were top-notch.

Santana was one of 62 area vineyard workers who competed Wednesday in the pruning championships at Foley Family Farms Vineyard in Healdsburg.

Santana competed in a separate all-women competition with six others — marking the first year for an all-women content. Two winners, a contestant from the all-women competition and another from the all-men competition, took home prizes and the title of best pruner and prizes.

Pruning — making selective cuts to vines — is crucial to the harvesting process as it influences the growth pattern of the cluster through harvest. Pruning season typically runs from November through February.

“It sets the tone for the upcoming growing season,” Riggs Lokka, chairperson of the championship said. “If done well, it leads to quality fruit. It’s the reason for our quality wines.”

“It’s the foundation,” he added.

The longstanding pruning championship began in 2001 and was originally held at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm. This year drew the most contestants since the contest’s inception.

This year, the championship decided to create a separate competition, the Sunni Ashley Women’s Pruning Competition, named after the CEO of a Windsor-based supply company, for women to highlight their skills separately and give them their own platform, according to Lokka.

Santana, 36, who has been pruning for 11 years, spent all last week carefully practicing her cuts for the competition. Wednesday’s marked her first competitive outing.

“I wanted to participate, but I wanted to win!” said Santana, a vineyard worker for Napa-based Atlas Vineyard Management, with a laugh.

“Her quality is top-notch!” chimed Morgan Marengo, director of North Coast operations at Atlas.

As contestants from 27 different vineyard or winery companies from across Sonoma County steadily, yet quickly cut vines, the vine’s canes stacked up among the vineyard’s aisles. Dozens clapped and stood still in silence.

After each contestant pruned five vines during a heat, judges examined the contestants for speed, clean cuts, correct lengths, cleanliness of and around the vines, and whether the correct amount of buds was exposed enough to begin the growing season.

“Time is only a 35% factor,” Lokka said. “We’re focusing on quality — the fastest pruner isn’t always the winner.”

Just before noon, once the competition was over, a clear winner hadn’t emerged.

“It’s a close call,” rang out Joel Castaneda, one of the championship’s eight judges. “Everyone has been pretty fast, but some didn’t check the quality.

Ultimately, however, Juan Avila of Emeritus Vineyards was announced as the winner of the main competition, while Diana Reyes of Cornerstone Certified Vineyard, claimed victory in the all-women contest.

Over 20 sponsors contributed to the winning prize of about $25,000 in total, including cash prizes, a plaque, a belt buckle, equipment to use in the field and gift baskets. Each championship winner received $1,250.

