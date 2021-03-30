Sonoma County qualifies to further reopen businesses under orange tier of state’s reopening regimen

– Wineries, breweries and distilleries , where no meals are served, could reopen indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

– Restaurants could expand food and drink service to 50% capacity inside or to 200 people, whichever is less.

With the continued decline in coronavirus transmission, Sonoma County on Tuesday qualified to ease more restrictions on businesses and public activities in two weeks.

The state’s four-stage reopening guidelines will enable the county to advance from the red tier to the orange tier on April 13, as long as new daily virus infections and the level of positive COVID-19 tests remain in check.

After seven months in the most restrictive purple tier of California’s reopening road map for its 58 counties, Sonoma advanced to the red stage on March 21.

With the county’s adjusted daily virus transmission rate now at 3.6 cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest level since the state launched its reopening plan last August, the overall local virus test positivity rate at 1.6% and the share of positive tests in disadvantaged communities at 2.3%, the county is on the cusp of jumping ahead to the orange tier.

Moving to orange would allow businesses, such as stores, restaurants and gyms, to broaden indoor customer capacity. For example, eateries could expand food and drink service to 50% capacity inside or to 200 people, whichever is less. Notably, bars that don’t serve food finally would be able to reopen outside after a long hiatus.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries, where no meals are served, could reopen indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Movie theaters, limited to 25% capacity under the red tier, could expand to 50%.

But the county could advance even sooner to the orange tier once California gets 4 million vaccinations into the arms of residents of the state’s poorest communities. When that happens, likely either at the end of this week or early next, the state will make it easier to gain entry to that tier and Sonoma County would qualify as long as virus transmission doesn’t pick up before then.

Two weeks ago, when the state reached a target of inoculating the first 2 million of its 8 million most disadvantaged residents, the county was finally was able to exit the purple tier and further reopen and expand business operations at the beginning of last week.

Under the state’s community reopening plan, there are four colored steps that characterize the spread of COVID-19 in respective counties. Purple denotes widespread transmission, red is substantial spread, orange means moderate spread and yellow denotes minimal transmission.

Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.